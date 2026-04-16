Introducing DV’s AI SlopStopper for Social, Maximizing Media Quality and Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the expansion of DV AI Verification™ to include DV’s AI SlopStopper™ for social. The new industry-leading offering is designed to help advertisers navigate the growing challenges posed by low-quality, AI-generated content and safeguard brand reputation across social and video-centric environments.

“Generative AI is accelerating content creation at a massive scale across the open web and proprietary video platforms,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “To navigate this new world, brands need greater clarity, precision and control than ever before. With the expansion of DV AI Verification to include DV’s AI SlopStopper for Social, we are empowering advertisers to ensure their brand investment is protected wherever they spend while driving stronger media outcomes.”

As generative AI fuels an explosion of content online, distinguishing credible, high-quality media from mass-produced, low-value AI output has become increasingly complex, making precision and transparency essential to protecting brand equity and maximizing media effectiveness.

This release enhances the precision of DV’s proprietary detection technology, which blends sophisticated AI-driven analysis with human oversight to identify and categorize low-quality material at scale. By integrating these insights directly into DV’s existing pre-bid brand suitability controls across social and proprietary video platforms, advertisers can proactively refine where their ads appear, uphold rigorous media quality standards and sustain performance across dynamic social environments.

In November 2025, DV introduced DV AI Verification, a comprehensive offering designed to help advertisers identify AI agent interactions and avoid low-quality AI-generated content across digital environments. DV’s AI SlopStopper is a core capability within DV AI Verification™.

DV AI Verification is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines AI-powered media verification, ad optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media performance and return on ad spend.

DV’s AI SlopStopper pre-screen avoidance is currently available on YouTube. DV’s suitability categories are based on proprietary definitions and have not been reviewed by Google. Support for additional social and video-centric platforms is expected later this year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

Chris Harihar

Mod Op

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com