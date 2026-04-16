New Wearable Technology Shows Clinically Meaningful Reductions in Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, Inc. , a leader in wearable neurostimulation, today announced results from a pilot clinical trial evaluating Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation ® (tAN ®) for the reduction of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB), a condition affecting more than 10 million women in the United States.

The open label study recently published in Bioelectronic Medicine , evaluated women with heavy menstrual bleeding over three menstrual cycles—one baseline cycle followed by two consecutive treatment cycles using tAN® therapy delivered through a wearable earpiece. Of the women that completed the full protocol, the findings showed clinically meaningful improvements across multiple outcomes, including:

Up to a 48% reduction in menstrual blood loss

A 68% decrease in overall menstrual symptoms

A 62% reduction in pain-related symptoms

Participants also experienced fewer days disrupted by symptoms, along with reduced fatigue and 70% less extra time spent in bed due to menstrual symptoms. Importantly, treatment outcomes improved over time, with greater symptom relief observed across consecutive menstrual cycles, suggesting increased benefit with continued use.

The tAN® technology (Sparrow® Link) evaluated in this study delivers gentle electrical stimulation to branches of the vagus and trigeminal nerves through the ear, helping regulate pathways associated with inflammation, pain perception, and hemostasis. TAN therapy has been used in over 30 clinical trials demonstrating meaningful treatment efficacy and safety across a wide range of indications.

“We’re beginning to see clear evidence that the nervous system plays a critical role in menstrual health—and that we can safely influence it," said Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Spark Biomedical. “This study is an important step toward redefining how we treat heavy menstrual bleeding, moving beyond hormones and toward precise, neuromodulation-based therapies.”

The neurostimulation approach evaluated in this study reflects a broader category of non-hormonal, nervous system-based therapies that are beginning to extend beyond clinical research and into consumer applications, including solutions like OhmBody .

"For too long, innovation in menstrual health has been stagnant," said Amy Gaston, President of OhmBody. "This latest research is a major step forward in proving that we don’t have to rely on the status quo. By validating the science of tAN, this study reinforces the very foundation OhmBody is built upon: the belief that neuroscience can provide non-invasive, hormone-free support for women when they need it most."

Heavy menstrual bleeding is frequently normalized despite its impact on daily life, including work productivity, physical functioning, and overall wellbeing. Existing treatment options often rely on hormonal therapies or surgical intervention, leaving a significant gap for women seeking non-hormonal alternatives. The findings in this clinical study represent an early step in evaluating non-hormonal approaches to menstrual wellness.

For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com .