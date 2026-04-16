Opendoor 1Q26 Financial Open House on May 7th, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Modernizing Investor Access

On May 7, 2026, management will host our Financial Open House video livestream at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

We believe in building in the open. The Financial Open House replaces the traditional earnings conference call with a video event, including a live segment for shareholder Q&A.

Shareholder Q&A

We invite shareholders to participate directly through Robinhood’s Say Technologies platform by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/opendoor-2026-q1

Submit & Upvote: Starting Thursday April 23, 2026, shareholders can post questions and upvote the ones they most want answered. Questions will close on May 1, 2026.

Starting Thursday April 23, 2026, shareholders can post questions and upvote the ones they most want answered. Questions will close on May 1, 2026. Live Answers: Management will address a selection of the top-voted questions live during the broadcast, alongside questions from research analysts.

Event Details

What: Opendoor First Quarter 2026 Financial Open House

Opendoor First Quarter 2026 Financial Open House When: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Watch Live: The Financial Open House will stream live at investor.opendoor.com and on Robinhood, YouTube, and X.

The Financial Open House will stream live at and on Robinhood, YouTube, and X. Access Replay: A full replay and earnings materials will be available following the event at investor.opendoor.com .



As always, you can continue to watch our progress and see what we’ve been shipping at accountable.opendoor.com .

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to tilt the world in favor of homeowners and those working hard to become one. Since 2014, the company has provided people across the U.S. with a simpler, more certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:

investors@opendoor.com

Media:

Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian