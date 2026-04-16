Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Stellantis N.V. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stellantis N.V., (“Stellantis” or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Stellantis investors have until June 8, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/stellantis-n-v. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Stellantis engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, and mobility services worldwide.

The Stellantis class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Stellantis’ opportunity to capitalize on a growing electrification market and its potential for earnings growth while also minimizing impact and risk from strategic restructuring charges and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) Stellantis’ confidence in the electrification market or otherwise defendants’ faith in Stellantis’ ability to capitalize on such growth was misplaced; and (iii) Stellantis would ultimately see earnings slide through repeated guidance reductions despite efforts to minimize the potential of any impact until it manifested on Stellantis’ doorstep, resulting in significant restructuring charges far above and beyond the realm of what defendants caused the market to expect.

The Stellantis class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced a “Reset[ of] its Business to Meet Customer Preferences to Support Profitable Growth,” further disclosing that the “reset of Stellantis’ business resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion . . . including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years.” On this news, the price of Stellantis common stock fell more than 23%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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