Fate Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation of FT839 Next-Generation Off-The-Shelf CAR T-Cell Product Candidate for the Broad Treatment of Hematological Malignancies and Autoimmune Diseases Without the Need for Conditioning Chemotherapy at the AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate, FT839, will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held in San Diego, CA on April 17-22, 2026.

The Company has been selected to participate in a poster presentation featuring preclinical data from FT839, its next generation, 13-point edited, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate for the broad treatment of hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition, FT839 incorporates Sword and Shield™ technology to evade and eliminate host allogeneic immune responses, promote functional persistence, and thereby eliminate the need for conditioning chemotherapy.

A link to the abstract can be found here: Fate AACR Abstract Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation

Title: FT839: A next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell uniquely engineered with a dual CAR system targeting CD19 and CD38 for the treatment of hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases without conditioning chemotherapy

Session: CAR T-Cell Functional Enhancement

Presentation Date / Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 / 9:00 a.m. to Noon PDT

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the safety and therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates, including FT839, the Company’s progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, including the Company’s plans to complete IND-enabling studies and to submit IND applications for its product candidates, the advancement of and plans related to the Company's product candidates, clinical studies and preclinical research and development programs, the therapeutic and market potential of the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, and the Company’s clinical and product development strategy. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects, and risks relating to regulatory interactions and the outcome of such interactions. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Ryan Douglas

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@fatetherapeutics.com