Progyny Expands Access to Fertility and Women’s Health with Industry’s First Fully Insured Supplemental Plan

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announces Progyny Select, the industry’s first fully insured, comprehensive supplemental fertility and family building plan. Available in the U.S., Progyny Select enables small employers to have access to fertility solutions in a fixed premium model. As the rate of infertility continues to rise and national attention on fertility coverage accelerates, the company is helping to make family building and women’s health a standard of care, not a privilege.

“Progyny Select is a game-changer for small employers,” said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. “We’re expanding access to the 50 million people in the U.S. working at small employers, ensuring everybody can fulfill their dream of family building, regardless of the size of their employer.”

Morris James, a Delaware-based, 160-employee law firm, is an example of the type of employer seeking fertility benefits for recruitment and retention.

“In an industry often associated with long hours—and where family building is sometimes delayed while individuals establish their careers—we want to be intentional about creating a culture and a supportive environment where our people can thrive, professionally and personally,” said Michelle Spitelli, Director of Human Resources, Morris James LLP. “As a smaller firm, offering fertility and family building benefits also gives us a meaningful competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.”

After 10 years of delivering a second-to-none member experience driven by its ability to achieve clinical outcomes that demonstrate faster time to conception and healthier pregnancies, Progyny is now extending its value-based care model to employers that have historically been unable to access affordable fertility coverage. Progyny Select expands access to comprehensive, outcomes-driven care across every fertility journey, while supporting the full continuum of women’s health—from pregnancy and postpartum through menopause—helping millions overcome longstanding financial and structural barriers to care.

“Progyny Select delivers everything that differentiates Progyny today—our managed provider network, Smart Cycle benefit, and personalized member navigation—into a fully insured, pooled-risk model with predictable costs for employers,” said Melissa Cummings, COO, Progyny. “We’re taking our proven care model and making it easier to scale—so more employers can deliver high-quality fertility and women’s health benefits, regardless of how they buy coverage.”

Key Features of Progyny Select:

Predictable costs for small employers through fixed per-employee-per-month (PEPM) pricing

A leading member experience driven by a decade of favorable clinical results

Supporting all paths to parenthood with comprehensive coverage, including IVF, IUI, and genetic testing

Concierge member support through Progyny Care Advocates

Coaching across adoption, surrogacy, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, and menopause





Whether it’s a law firm, a startup tech company, or a dry-cleaning chain, small businesses have specific needs, and as such, Progyny will leverage distribution partners who have existing relationships and specialized expertise. Through brokers, health plan partnerships, and general agents, such as Emerson Rogers, Progyny Select is being made available to small employers swiftly and efficiently to implement in their 2027 plan years.

“In close collaboration with our partners, we differentiate ourselves by deeply understanding the needs, budgets, and values of small employers,” said Vincent LaMendola, National Sales Leader, Emerson Rogers. “We’re already hearing strong enthusiasm from business owners and HR leaders who are excited to finally offer fertility benefits, something that was previously out of reach for many organizations their size. At the same time, Progyny Select is providing another meaningful way for our broker partners to deliver added value in a competitive employee benefits market.”

To learn more about Progyny Select, please visit: Progyny.com

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Progyny Select supplemental insurance plans are offered through subsidiaries of Progyny Inc. with state licensure to offer supplemental coverage. All insurance policies and plans contain exclusions and limitations for full details on coverage. Please refer to specific plan documents and certificates of coverage.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com