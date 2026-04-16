DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 20, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (“NuScale” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale securities during the period from May 13, 2025 through November 6, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased NuScale securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, NuScale designs and deploys small modular nuclear reactors, providing innovative nuclear energy solutions globally.

The Complaint alleges that NuScale misled investors regarding its commercialization and deployment strategy for its NuScale Power Module (“NPM”) technology. Defendants allegedly touted ENTRA1 Energy LLC as an exclusive commercialization partner for NPMs, despite the fact that ENTRA1 had no prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear power projects.

According to the lawsuit, the truth emerged on November 6, 2025, when NuScale revealed that third-quarter general and administrative expenses had surged to $519 million for the quarter – more than 3,000% higher than the prior year period – largely due to a $495 million milestone payment to ENTRA1, and that net losses had risen to $532 million. During a conference call, CEO John L. Hopkins confirmed that milestone payments under an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority could potentially exceed $3 billion.

Following these disclosures, NuScale Class A shares dropped more than 12% over two trading sessions, from a closing price of $32.46 per share on November 6, 2025 to a close of $28.43 per share on November 10.

If you are an NuScale investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com