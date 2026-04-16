Semi-Trailer Dealership Market to Reach $30.28 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR - Fleet Modernization Fuels Market Growth Amid Tightening Emissions Standards"

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Trailer Dealership Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semi-trailer dealership market is witnessing robust growth, with a projected increase from $21.71 billion in 2025 to $23.16 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 6.7%. This expansion is driven by the surge in global freight transportation, expansion of logistics networks, and increasing cross-border trade activities. The early adoption of trailer financing and leasing enhances market dynamics.

Forecasts predict the market's growth to $30.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This is attributed to the rising demand for e-commerce logistics, adoption of electric and smart trailers, and investment in fleet digitization. Emerging trends include telematics adoption, digital dealership expansion, and demand for customized trailer configurations, with a heightened focus on preventive maintenance services.

Significantly, fleet modernization is anticipated to drive market expansion. Regulatory standards and environmental concerns are pushing operators towards compliant, low-emission equipment. Semi-trailer dealerships facilitate this transition by offering advanced, regulation-compliant solutions, coupled with strategic advisory services. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, targets set for zero-emission commercial vehicle sales by 2030 strengthen this trend.

Leading companies such as Pratt Industries are developing innovative products like lightweight intermodal chassis to enhance payload efficiency and operational flexibility. Such initiatives align with modernization efforts, promoting cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Notably, Premier Truck Group's acquisition of River States Truck and Trailer in June 2024 signifies strategic geographic expansion and service enhancement in the Upper Midwest. This acquisition underscores the trend towards bolstering dealership networks and aftermarket support.

Major players in the semi-trailer dealership market include industry giants such as Penske Automotive Group Inc, China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd, and Rush Enterprises Inc. These companies are pivotal in shaping the market landscape through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Report Scope:

Service Offering: New and Used Semi-Trailer Sales, Maintenance, Parts, Leasing, and more.

Sales Channels: Direct, Online, Rental Services.

Applications: Freight, Logistics, Construction, Specialized Transport.

End-Users: Fleet Operators, Owner-Operators, Service Providers.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Semi-Trailer Dealership market report include:

Penske Automotive Group Inc

China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd

Rush Enterprises Inc

KRONE Trailer SE

Wabash National Corporation

SAF HOLLAND SE

Great Dane LLC

Schwarzmuller Group

Hyundai Translead

Wells Cargo LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company LLC

Arrow Truck Sales Inc

East Manufacturing LLC

MH Eby Inc

Fontaine Trailer Company LP

Royal Truck and Utility Trailer Inc

Great Western Trailer Inc

Texas Trailers LLC

King Trailers Inc

Kogel Trailer GmbH and Co KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez7wrq

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