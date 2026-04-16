OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 April 2026 AT 16.10 PM EEST, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 16 April 2026, Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Jaakko Ossa, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Eeva Ahdekivi and Jens Jensen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2026, Jaakko Ossa was elected to continue as Chairman of the Board and Carl Pettersson as Vice Chair.

The Board of Directors appointed three permanent committees: the Risk Committee, the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

The members of the Risk Committee are Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (Chair), Jens Jensen and Juha Volotinen.

The members of the Audit Committee are Carl Pettersson (Chair), Eeva Ahdekivi and Kati Riikonen.

The members of the Remuneration Committee are Juhana Brotherus (Chairman), Jaakko Ossa and Juha Volotinen.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Further information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.