SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leading provider of secure architectural foundations for enterprise AI and multi-agent systems, today announced the appointment of Aparna Rayasam as Chief Executive Officer. She will lead the company’s next phase of growth, accelerating its mission to deliver foundational security and governance for the emerging era of agentic AI.

Rayasam succeeds Barbara Tallent, who is moving on to a new venture after seven years of leadership, during which she oversaw the development of the Atsign Platform, Atsign NoPorts, and Atsign AI Architect.

"Aparna is exactly the leader this chapter requires," said Kim Perdikou, Chair of the Board at Atsign. "She is recognized for setting a clear vision, delivering award-winning products, and building customer-first cultures. The AI wave is fundamentally reshaping enterprise architecture, and Aparna’s deep expertise will accelerate our mission to secure all enterprise software against AI-driven threats, while simultaneously enabling the safe deployment of next-generation AI data centers and multi-agent systems."

Rayasam brings more than 28 years of leadership experience in product strategy, platform architecture, engineering, and threat research from top-tier technology companies, including Akamai, Palo Alto Networks, and F5. She is a specialist in product-led transformation and massive revenue scaling. She has a proven history of growing security portfolios from early-stage ventures into multi-billion-dollar market leaders, consistently driving double-digit growth for global enterprise portfolios. With deep expertise in P&L ownership, M&A, and AI product strategy, her leadership has been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including six Global InfoSec Awards and top honors for corporate excellence.

"Enterprises are racing to adopt AI, but traditional architectures are compounding risk by prioritizing velocity over safety," said Rayasam. "At Atsign, we are flipping the script on AI adoption, speed, and security. By providing a comprehensive solution that is secure first, we are empowering enterprises to protect their existing infrastructure from automated threats while allowing developers to build, deploy, and sustainably control multi-agent systems with absolute confidence."

Under Rayasam’s leadership, Atsign will accelerate its enterprise go-to-market strategy for Atsign AI Architect, a product that helps developers build highly secure systems on the Atsign Platform.

Yes"We didn't just build another AI product; we engineered a Zero Exposure architecture that fundamentally eliminates the vulnerabilities of traditional security," said Colin Constable, CTO of Atsign. "Aparna is a powerhouse. Her unmatched track record of scaling multi-billion-dollar security portfolios is exactly what we need to turn this technological breakthrough into the undisputed standard for enterprise AI."

As traditional AI development architectures struggle to scale safely, AI Architect delivers embedded security protection, robust agent governance—including kill switches and policy guardrails—and full support for on-premise and air-gapped deployments. Crucially, systems built with AI Architect leverage Atsign's Zero Exposure security model. While the architecture still utilizes necessary network ports, those ports contain no data of value to attackers, effectively neutralizing the exposed attack surface.

About Atsign

Atsign is positioned at the intersection of the most urgent enterprise needs in the AI era: zero-trust security, agentic AI governance, and modular architecture. With products like Atsign AI Architect, Atsign helps developers build secure software, AI agents, and applications of all kinds. Alongside solutions like Atsign NoPorts—which is built on the Atsign Platform—Atsign eliminates traditional layered architecture models. By delivering embedded security with no exposed attack surface, built-in agent guardrails, and full on-premise readiness, Atsign empowers enterprises to protect existing infrastructure and deploy next-generation systems safely and at scale.

Media Contact:



Scott Hetherington

Atsign

Scott@Atsign.com

844-827-0985

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b97b09-bf43-4a7d-b720-9897de2b6d08