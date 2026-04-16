Teeth Whitening Market Analysis Report 2026-2030 - Direct-to-Consumer and Value-Based Oral Wellness Expand Teeth Whitening Demand

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teeth whitening market is projected to expand by USD 2.41 billion from 2025 to 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This analysis covers market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights with approximately 25 vendors profiled. The detailed report provides the latest evaluation of the current market environment, trends, and drivers influencing growth.

Significant drivers of this growth include technological advancements in sensitivity-free bleaching and violet LED systems, impactful social media trends, and the rise of digital smile aesthetics. The evolution of direct-to-consumer distribution channels and an expansion in value-based oral wellness have furthered market momentum. The report integrates primary and secondary data sources, enriched by insights from industry participants.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Whitening Toothpaste Whitening Strips Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By End-User: Individuals Professionals Hospitals

By Region: North America (US, Canada, Mexico) APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Turkey) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Rest of World (ROW)



Innovations such as peroxide-free formulations and pap technology are pivotal drivers for market expansion. The emergence of AI-driven personalization, smartphone-linked monitoring systems, and eco-conscious product design with circular packaging solutions are set to propel demand further.

Report Insights Cover:

Global teeth whitening market sizing

Forecast analysis

Industry dynamics

Robust vendor analysis is integral, featuring prominent global vendors. The analysis ensures clients can enhance their market standing by leveraging informed strategies aligned with upcoming trends and industry challenges.

This report synthesizes data from diverse sources, including key metrics like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, offering a multi-faceted view of the industry. Results stem from detailed primary and secondary research. Competitive landscapes are fully mapped, alongside in-depth vendor selection methodologies and analysis aimed at accurate market forecasting through both qualitative and quantitative research.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AuraGlow

Beaming White LLC

BMS Dental Srl

Brodie and Stone Intl. PLC

Colgate Palmolive Co.

DaVinci Teeth Whitening

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GLO Science

Gr Sarantis SA

Kenvue Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC

Onuge Personal Care Co. Ltd.

Pearly Whites

Procter and Gamble Co.

ProWhitePlus

Supersmile

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj647l

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