Blink Charging Teams with Lake City Hotels to Celebrate Earth Day at Comfort Suites Lake City, Florida

Blink Offering Two Hours of Free EV Charging at Lake City Florida Location and Week-Long Charging Credit Promotion starting Earth Day (April 22, 2026).

Bowie, MD, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is teaming with Lake City Hotels to celebrate Earth Day with the offer of two hours of free charging in Lake City, Florida. Additionally, EV drivers can receive a $5 charging credit from April 22-29 for submitting a review of the site on Plugshare.

Blink Charging recently installed a new high-powered Blink-owned and operated DC fast charging site at the Comfort Suites Lake City parking lot. The site offers ABB Terra all-in-one DC fast chargers that offer power up to 180 kW, with convenient charging times for every EV – including those with HV batteries – with two connectors options to support fast and convenient charging.

To celebrate Earth Day and the installation of the new chargers, Blink is offering EV drivers the opportunity to charge their vehicles at no cost for two hours on Earth Day (April 22 from 12pm to 2pm ET) at the Tru by Hilton parking lot at 3690 W. US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32024.

“We’re excited to support our friends at Lake City Hotels and the EV charging infrastructure needs at the Comfort Suites location,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink. “This collaborative effort with our fellow supporters of electrification demonstrates the type of high-power fast charging sites that support customer convenience and represent compelling long-term growth, value-creation and revenue share opportunities. This special Earth Day promotion will further draw visibility to the innovative chargers now ready for EV drivers at the hotel.”

“We are happy to work with Blink to bring reliable DC fast charging to the Comfort Suites Lake City,” said Nick Patel, the site owner. “Providing access to convenient EV charging supports our guests, the local community, and the growing number of drivers choosing electric vehicles. This Earth Day promotion is a great way to introduce travelers and residents to the new charging site and highlight the value of accessible charging at our property.”

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com