Quick Custom Intelligence Marks 6 Years of Transforming the Future of Casino Gaming

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the technology leader behind a new era of casino gaming operations, celebrates its 6-year anniversary, marking a period of industry-defining innovation, rapid growth, and global expansion.

Since its founding in 2020, QCI has fundamentally reshaped how casinos operate—connecting player development, marketing, and on-floor decision-making into a single, unified platform that drives revenue and elevates the guest experience. As the platform continues to evolve, QCI is expanding its role in powering the entire business of fun—helping operators optimize not just gaming, but every aspect of the guest journey.

“Reaching six years is more than a milestone, it’s a reflection of the trust our partners place in us every day,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. “Our mission has always been to empower operators with actionable intelligence, and we’re just getting started.”

Momentum Highlighted at IGA

The anniversary comes on the heels of QCI’s strong presence at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention (IGA), where the company showcased how its platform has evolved: from operational data tools into a fully integrated system powering real-time decisioning, AI-driven player development, and enterprise-wide operations.

“What Ralph and Andrew have built with QCI didn’t happen overnight, it’s the result of years of deep industry expertise and hands-on experience,” said Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting. “They are true innovators, and it’s exciting to see the impact their platform is having across the industry. Congratulations to the QCI team on this milestone.”

Six Years of Impact

Over the past six years, QCI has driven measurable transformation across the gaming industry:

Deployed across 300+ casino properties in 17 countries, powering enterprise-scale operations

Supporting operations across 275,000+ gaming machines globally

Powering operators that manage tens of billions in annual gross gaming and hospitality revenue

Delivering measurable results, including 20%+ increases in host productivity





Looking Ahead

As QCI enters its next phase, the company remains focused on advancing its platform capabilities, deepening client partnerships, and delivering measurable ROI for casino operators.

“We’re not just building tools. We’ve helped redefine how modern casinos operate,” added Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “The next six years will unlock a new era where data, automation, and human insight converge to fundamentally transform how casinos operate and engage their guests.”

For more information about QCI, visit https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.