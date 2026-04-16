Prolongation of authorities of members of the Supervisory Board of the subsidiaries of TKM Grupp AS

TKM Grupp AS has resolved as the sole shareholder to prolong the terms of authorities of the members of the Supervisory Boards of Selver AS and TKM Kinnisvara AS. As per the resolution of the sole shareholder of Selver AS, Raul Puusepp (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila and Kristo Anton shall continue as members of the Supervisory Board for another 3-year term until 21 April 2029. Members of the Supervisory board of TKM Kinnisvara AS, Enn Kunila (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Raul Puusepp and Kristo Anton will continue for another 3-year term until 18 May 2029.

In addition, Selver AS has resolved as the sole shareholder to prolong the terms of authorities of the members of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ. Kristi Simonsen (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Raul Puusepp and Kristo Anton shall continue in office for a new 3-year term until 21 April 2029.

Selver AS operates super and hypermarket chain that mostly trades with food and convenience goods. Kulinaaria OÜ is the subsidiary of Selver AS, which main activity is the production and sale of prepared food. TKM Kinnisvara AS deals with the development, management, maintenance and leasing of commercial premises belonging to TKM Grupp AS.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

info@tkmgrupp.ee

Phone: +372 731 5000