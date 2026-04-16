Florian Frischmuth Joins Envorso as Vice President of Digital Engineering

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envorso, a technology consulting firm serving leading tech, automotive, and mobility companies such as Nvidia, Qualcomm, Bosch, Stellantis and Rivian, today announced that Florian Frischmuth has joined the firm as Vice President of Digital Engineering. In this role, Frischmuth will help clients accelerate their transition to their shift toward a software-first approach.

Frischmuth brings more than 30 years of experience leading complex, global engineering organizations and delivering large-scale transformation across embedded systems, software platforms, and connected vehicle technologies. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of Vehicle Controls at Ford Motor Company, where he was accountable for software platforms spanning propulsion, chassis, and body systems across the company’s global vehicle portfolio. He led distributed teams of up to 850 engineers across the U.S., UK, and Germany, driving the transition toward standardized, modular, and industrialized software platforms. Previously, Frischmuth served as Chief Engineer for Architecture, where he played a key role in advancing Ford’s software-defined vehicle strategy and modernizing its engineering ecosystem.

“Florian brings deep expertise in leading enterprise transformations at the intersection of hardware, software, and systems,” said Adrian Balfour, Founder and Chairman of Envorso. “His ability to align platform strategy, organizational design, and execution will be instrumental as we help clients navigate the transition to software-defined products and compete in an increasingly digital landscape.”

“The industry is at an inflection point, where competitive advantage is increasingly defined by the ability to build and scale software platforms and products across complex, safety-critical systems efficiently and with much faster speed,” said Frischmuth. “Envorso is uniquely positioned to help organizations bridge strategy and execution. I’m excited to join Envorso and help clients compete in an increasingly digital landscape.”

Frischmuth serves as Chair of the Industry Advisory Board for the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Lawrence Technological University. He holds four U.S. patents and has been featured in numerous professional publications.

About Envorso:

Envorso is a premier boutique consulting firm empowering top enterprises to fast-track digital and product transformations. Spanning industries like automotive, manufacturing, tech, healthcare, finance, and energy, we harness expertise in software platforms, engineering systems, and software-defined innovations to deliver groundbreaking products and programs. Partnering with global thought leaders, Envorso fuels lasting, impactful change. We are your “go to” for “how to.” https://www.envorso.com

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