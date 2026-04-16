Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 5/2026









Copenhagen, 16 April 2026





Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Niels Frederiksen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2023-2025, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 4,758 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marianne Rørslev Bock

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CFO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2023-2025, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and to PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 2,293 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-045-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +45 5084 7222

Email: torben.sand@st-group.com

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