NUMERATOR LAUNCHES REAL-TIME ATTRIBUTION AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED BENCHMARKS TO FOLLOW LATER IN 2026

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, today announced the launch of Real-Time Attribution, an AI-powered advancement that significantly reduces the time between trip capture and brand- and category-level insights. This release will be followed by a series of calibration and benchmarking enhancements later in 2026. Together, these enhancements will provide a faster, more complete, and stable view of consumer behaviour across the total Canadian market.

Attribution is the process that transforms raw purchase data into brand- and category-level insights. Because attribution underpins all brand- and category-level insights, its methodology directly shapes the clarity and consistency of published data, enabling reliable trend analysis. The speed of attribution directly impacts how quickly brands and retailers can identify growth opportunities and respond to market changes.

Real-Time Attribution leverages AI to continuously assign items to brands and categories as trips are collected, reducing the time between purchase and insight. This approach expands visibility across brands and categories, enabling brands to more quickly identify, interpret, and respond to emerging trends, from shifts in consumer demand to the growth of new and niche brands across the Canadian market. The launch of Real-Time Attribution is expected to increase sample coverage by an average of 43% across FMCG categories, enhancing visibility into fast-moving and previously underrepresented segments of the market.

“With Real-Time Attribution, we are advancing speed, scale, and consistency together by transforming attribution into a continuous, always-on system,” said Brian Redmond, Chief Product Officer, Numerator. “This allows our clients to stay closer to in-market consumer behaviour, respond more quickly to emerging trends, and gain clearer visibility into both established and fast-growing brands across Canada. By capturing a broader range of products and delivering more complete insights, we’re helping our clients better understand growth opportunities, all while maintaining the reliability they’ve come to expect from Numerator’s data.”

Later in 2026, Numerator will introduce updates to its calibration framework to further strengthen trend accuracy and stability. These enhancements will deliver greater granularity by expanding calibration benchmarks beyond total store-level retailer data to include a broader set of retailers and banners at the department or sector level, where applicable.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.