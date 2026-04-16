Industry Leaders Invited to Enter Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Global Awards 2026





London, 16 April 2026 – BizClik Media are pleased to announce that entries are now open for Procurement & Supply Chain: The Global Awards, taking place on 8 September 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. The black-tie gala dinner will celebrate the companies and executives transforming procurement and supply chain practices across the region. This marks the second year the awards will be held in a prestigious gala format, recognising excellence across 16 categories.

The awards programme features eight procurement categories and eight supply chain categories, honouring innovation, leadership, and measurable results. From pioneering corporate strategies to outstanding individual achievements, the evening will highlight those setting new benchmarks in operational excellence.

Entries are invited from organisations and individuals demonstrating exceptional performance across a range of disciplines, including enterprise excellence, technological innovation, sustainability, and leadership. The awards will be co-located with Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards, creating a combined celebration of industry excellence.

Recognising Excellence Across Procurement and Supply Chain

The 16 award categories span the full spectrum of procurement and supply chain achievement. Procurement categories include Enterprise of the Year, Company of the Year, Procurement Hero Award, Future Leader Award, Transformation Project of the Year, AI in Procurement Award, Procurement Technology Award and Procurement Consultancy of the Year.

Supply chain categories mirror this structure, recognising Enterprise of the Year, Company of the Year, Supply Chain Hero Award, Future Leader Award, Transformation Project of the Year, Sustainable Supply Chain Award, Global Trade & Logistics Award and Digital Supply Chain Award.

Begin your entry today .

Celebrating Innovation and Leadership

The awards provide a platform for organisations of all sizes to showcase their achievements. Enterprise categories celebrate large-scale organisations demonstrating exceptional strategic impact, whilst Company of the Year awards honour small to mid-sized organisations achieving outstanding results through agility and innovation.

Individual recognition categories, including Procurement Hero Award and Supply Chain Hero Award, celebrate professionals who have gone above and beyond to drive excellence within their organisations and the wider industry. Future Leader Awards highlight emerging talent shaping the future of both sectors through innovation and forward-thinking approaches.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik, says: "Last year's black tie gala was a huge success, bringing together procurement and supply chain leaders from some of the world's most influential organisations. We have seen the real impact these awards have in highlighting the individuals and companies driving meaningful change across procurement and supply chain. There is no better stage to celebrate excellence in the industry than at our awards ceremony in London this September. The calibre of last year's winners and finalists set an incredibly high bar, and we're excited to see the innovations and real-world strategies that will be recognised in 2026. If you're driving change in procurement and supply chain, these awards are a must enter."

Entry Information and Key Dates

Entries close: 29 June 2026

Awards ceremony: 8 September 2026

Start your entry here .





About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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