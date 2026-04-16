Gold Ore Industry Report 2026: A $23.3 Billion Market by 2030 Driven by Automation, High-Recovery Extraction, and Sustainable Practices - Global Long-term Forecast to 2035

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Ore Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global gold ore market has seen significant growth and is projected to expand further in the coming years. From 2025 to 2026, the market is expected to increase from $14.75 billion to $16.01 billion, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This expansion is fueled by rising global gold demand, advancements in mining and refining technologies, the expansion of underground mining operations, and a surge in investment demand for gold. The artisanal mining sector has also contributed to this upward trend. The future outlook remains positive, with the market anticipated to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Key factors driving this growth include exploration of untapped reserves, sustainable mining technologies, increased demand for gold in electronics, and a focus on investment hedging. Furthermore, regulatory oversight of mining operations is intensifying. Trends such as automated gold mining techniques, high-recovery extraction methods, environmentally controlled mining practices, and expansion of hardrock mining operations emphasize resource efficiency.

The surge in demand for gold jewelry remains a significant growth driver. In 2023, the World Gold Council reported strong global gold jewelry demand, with consumption hitting 2,093 tonnes. Total global gold demand, including significant over-the-counter and stock flows, reached a record 4,899 tonnes that year. This growing jewelry demand significantly boosts the gold ore market.

Companies in the sector are increasingly adopting innovative solutions like autonomous mining and ore-handling technologies. These solutions aim to enhance operational efficiency, worker safety, and reduce production costs in light of declining ore grades and more stringent regulations. The deployment of the FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) by Nevada Gold Mines in collaboration with Komatsu Ltd. exemplifies this trend. This system optimizes ore transport through autonomous haul trucks, enhancing safety, productivity, and sustainability.

In a major industry move, Newmont Corporation acquired Newcrest Mining Limited for approximately $17 billion in November 2023. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding Newmont's gold ore production capacity and strengthening its portfolio of top-tier gold assets.

Significant players in the gold ore market include Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Mining Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, and Newcrest Mining Limited, among others. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest in the gold ore market in 2025, with key countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA playing pivotal roles.

The gold ore market encompasses revenues derived from services such as exploration, mining, processing, and other key mining operations. Value is attributed to goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers within the market framework.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Automated Gold Mining Techniques

Rising Focus on High-Recovery Extraction Methods

Growing Use of Environmentally Controlled Mining Practices

Expansion of Hardrock Mining Operations

Enhanced Emphasis on Resource Efficiency

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Mining: Placer Mining; Hardrock Mining; Other Minings

By Application: Cupellation Method Refining; Inquartation Method Refining; Miller Chlorination Process Refining; Wohlwill Electrolytic Process Refining; Aqua Regia Process Refining

By End-User: Investment; Jewelry; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Placer Mining: Riverbed Mining; Beach Mining; Hydraulic Mining

By Hardrock Mining: Underground Mining; Open-Pit Mining

By Other Minings: Byproduct Mining; Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM)

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Companies Featured

Barrick Gold Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Polyus Gold International Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Yamana Gold Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.

Polymetal International plc

Coeur Mining Inc.

Gold Reserve Inc.

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Evolution Mining Limited

Northern Star Resources Limited

Alamos Gold Inc.

B2Gold Corp.

Centerra Gold Inc.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Equinox Gold Corp.

Lundin Gold Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc.

Seabridge Gold Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr92gb

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