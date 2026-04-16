Scrap Gold Recycling Industry Research Report 2026: Trends, Key Dynamics, Forecasts, Competitive Landscape Featuring Prominent Players - Umicore, Aurubis, Boliden, Dillon Gage, Elemetal, Sipi Metals

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Gold Recycling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The scrap gold recycling market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating growth from $15.58 billion in 2025 to $16.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The growth is attributed to various factors including increased scrap gold availability, heightened metal reuse awareness, and expanding jewelry recycling practices. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $23.58 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 8.7%. This surge is primarily due to a rising demand for recycled precious metals, increasing sustainability initiatives, and advancements in gold refining technologies.

A key factor propelling the market is the surge in gold prices, influenced by economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and heightened demand for safe-haven investments. This price increase encourages more entities to participate in the recycling of scrap gold, enhancing market dynamics. For instance, according to the World Gold Council, the average gold price rose from $1,802.45 per troy ounce in 2022 to $1,940.54 in 2023, further boosting the market.

Leading companies in the scrap gold recycling market are pioneering innovative methods to enhance claims of recycled content. Initiatives such as the mass balance approach, which enables traceability and certification of recycled materials, are being leveraged. Notably, Heraeus Precious Metals introduced Circlear, featuring 100% recycled precious metals, certified by TUV Sud, thus promoting the circular economy while minimizing carbon emissions. In a related move, Hensel Recycling's acquisition of Red Fox Resources in February 2024 enables expansion within the U.S. and North American markets.

Prominent players in this sector include Umicore N.V., Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Dillon Gage Inc., Elemetal LLC, Sipi Metals Corporation, among others. Europe, noted as the largest region for this market in 2025, along with areas like Asia-Pacific, North America, and others, plays a vital role in this expanding industry.

The market value encompasses the revenues obtained from services such as gold assaying and evaluation, collection, logistics, and refining. These values represent 'factory gate' prices, reflecting the earnings from direct sales by manufacturers to consumers or other entities along the supply chain. Overall, the market is characterized by the contributions of companies providing services, creating gold products, and ensuring sustainable practices through recycling initiatives.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques

Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling

Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications

Subsegments:

Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting, Cupellation, Fire Assay

Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching, Cyanidation, Chlorine Leaching

Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining, Bioleaching

Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Trends and Strategies

Rising Collection of Discarded Gold Jewelry

Growing Refining and Reuse of Precious Metals

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Gold Recovery

Expansion of Recycling Facilities and Processing Units

Strengthening Demand for Reprocessed Industrial Gold

Companies Featured

Umicore N.V.

Aurubis AG

Boliden AB

Dillon Gage Inc.

Elemetal LLC

Sipi Metals Corporation

Metallix Refining Inc.

Gannon & Scott

United Precious Metal Refining Inc.

David H. Fell & Company Inc.

RPM Industries LLC

Garfield Refining

Gold Refiners LLC

Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc.

Arch Enterprises Inc.

Manhattan Gold & Silver

Northern Refineries Inc.

Geib Refining Corporation

Republic Metals Corporation

Doral Refining Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lclgci

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