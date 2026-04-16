Gold Smelting Industry Report 2026: Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030, Driven by Energy-Efficient Furnaces, Electrolytic Refining and Automated Low-Emission Processing - Long-term Forecast to 2035

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Smelting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The gold smelting market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach $40.58 billion by 2030, up from $29.56 billion in 2025. This growth, estimated at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period, is driven by the adoption of low-emission smelting technologies, a rise in the demand for recycled gold, and expansion in high-purity gold applications. The market is also seeing increased automation and energy optimization in smelting operations.

The jewelry and luxury goods industries are pivotal in driving the market's expansion. As disposable incomes increase, so does consumer spending on high-end jewelry, watches, and designer fashion products. In 2024, the World Gold Council noted gold demand reached 4,553.7 tons, highlighting the jewelry sector's influence on gold smelting demand.

Gold smelting companies are enhancing refining capabilities to meet this demand. In August 2024, the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery opened a new facility capable of processing 120 tons of gold annually, addressing revenue loss from exporting unrefined gold. Similarly, in October 2024, StoneX Group Inc. acquired JBR Recovery Ltd.'s precious metal recovery business, bolstering its position in the precious metals market with enhanced recycling and refining capabilities.

Major players in the gold smelting industry include Advanced Chemical Company, Aida Chemical Industries Co Ltd, Argor-Heraeus SA, Asahi Pretec Corp, Aurubis AG, and Istanbul Gold Refinery, among others. North America was identified as the largest region in this market in 2025, with significant activities also reported in regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Europe. Key countries contributing to the market include China, India, USA, Canada, and South Korea.

In terms of market structure, it comprises sales of smelted gold, gold ingots, and bullion, with values representing 'factory gate' figures-the price at which manufacturers sell goods. This market's revenue accounts for the sale of goods and services within defined geographies, with the exclusion of resale revenues along the supply chain.

The market's competitive landscape is characterized by efforts to innovate and adopt energy-efficient and emission-controlled processes. Companies aim to improve sustainability practices through technological advancements in smelting furnaces and electrolytic refining processes, ensuring a continued supply of high-quality gold for industries reliant on pure gold production.

Overall, the gold smelting market's dynamic growth reflects evolving consumer demands and technological improvements, positioning it for further expansion and sustainability breakthroughs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $31.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Global Gold Smelting Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

Quantitative Scoring Methodology

Factor-Wise Evaluation

Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

Strategic Implications and Recommendations

Gold Smelting Market Supply Chain Analysis

Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

List of Major End Users

Global Gold Smelting Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Smelting Furnaces

Rising Use of Electrolytic Refining Processes

Growing Focus on Emission-Controlled Smelting

Expansion of Recycled Gold Smelting Operations

Enhanced Emphasis on Process Automation

Gold Smelting Market Analysis of End Use Industries

Gold Smelters

Jewelry Manufacturers

Electronics Producers

Investment Bullion Producers

Precious Metal Refining Companies

Gold Smelting Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



Global Gold Smelting Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

Global Gold Smelting PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

Global Gold Smelting Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

Global Gold Smelting Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

Global Gold Smelting Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

Companies Featured

Advanced Chemical Company

Aida Chemical Industries Co Ltd

Agosi AG

Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC)

Argor-Heraeus SA

Asahi Pretec Corp

Asaka Riken Co Ltd

Atasay Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Aurubis AG

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Boliden Ronnskar

C Hafner GmbH + Co KG

Chimet SpA

Dowa

Heimerle + Meule GmbH

Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver Refinery Share Co Ltd

Ishifuku Metal Industry Co Ltd

Istanbul Gold Refinery

Italpreziosi

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxxu8p

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