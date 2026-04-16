Nephros Expands Strategic Focus in Greater New York Market with Dedicated Regional Leadership

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced an expansion of its strategic focus in the Greater New York City region with the addition of Dana Cunningham as a dedicated regional sales leader.

The Greater New York market represents one of the most densely populated and infrastructure-intensive regions in the United States, with a high concentration of healthcare facilities, aging water systems, and increasing regulatory and operational focus on waterborne pathogen risk. Based on internal estimates, Nephros believes this region represents a $25 million annual addressable opportunity for point-of-use filtration and related services and represents a key driver of future growth.

Ms. Cunningham brings more than a decade of experience in sales leadership to the New York City and Long Island region, including leadership roles across telecommunications, healthcare distribution, and insurance services. She was first introduced to Nephros products while supporting healthcare customers with infection prevention initiatives, including Legionella response efforts.

“Having seen firsthand how critical water quality is to patient safety and facility operations, I’m excited to join a company whose solutions make a meaningful difference,” said Dana Cunningham. “Nephros stands out for both the performance of its products and the expertise of its team.”

Nephros’ decision to establish dedicated coverage in the region reflects a targeted strategy to increase penetration in high-value markets where regulatory scrutiny, infrastructure complexity, and risk awareness are converging.

“At Nephros, we are intentionally focusing resources on markets where the need for advanced water quality solutions is both immediate and growing,” said Robert Banks, President and CEO of Nephros. “The Greater New York region is a prime example of how increasing attention to water safety in a complex region will allow us to scale. Dana’s deep regional experience positions us to better serve customers and accelerate our growth in this important market.”

With a localized, hands-on approach, Cunningham will focus on expanding relationships with healthcare systems, commercial facilities, and channel partners, supporting customers in proactively managing water quality risks through Nephros’ differentiated filtration solutions.

This expansion aligns with Nephros’ broader growth strategy to deliver value through a combination of innovative products, responsive service, and deep domain expertise, enabling customers to proactively manage water quality and reduce risk to drive increased adoption across key markets.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ beliefs regarding the size of the Greater New York City market for its products, the expected benefits that Nephros will realize by its expanded focus into the Greater New York City market, the expected benefits that Nephros will realize from its water management program consulting service offering, , and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization and realize increased revenues, the extent to which financial results based on emergency response sales can be outside Nephros’ control, U.S. tariff and trade policy, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements that it makes, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com