Gotham Greens Celebrates 15th Anniversary and Announces New Leadership: Viraj Puri to Become Executive Chairman; Craig Stevenson Named CEO

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer and leader in fresh, sustainably grown produce and packaged foods, today announced a new leadership structure designed to ensure continuity and position the company for its next phase of growth. Viraj Puri, who co-founded Gotham Greens and has served as CEO since 2008, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. In this new capacity, Puri will continue to guide and advise the company’s Board of Directors and leadership team on long-term strategy and growth. Craig Stevenson’s appointment as CEO comes as Gotham Greens celebrates its 15th anniversary in market with record growth, expanded national distribution and a rapidly diversifying product portfolio that is reshaping the refrigerated food aisle.

Stevenson brings extensive experience scaling purpose-driven food and consumer brands, with a proven track record of driving commercial growth, operational excellence and category leadership. Stevenson most recently served as CEO of Lundberg Family Farms, the leading U.S. Regenerative Organic Certified Food brand best known for its packaged rice and rice snacks. The CPG and agriculture industry veteran began his career at Procter & Gamble. He later joined The Clorox Company and served in a variety of sales, marketing and international senior leadership roles, including leading the Burt’s Bees business. He also served as CEO of Scholl’s Wellness Company.

“Craig is an experienced executive and thoughtful leader with a track record of transforming and growing brands that consumers love,” said Puri. “As Gotham Greens enters its next phase of growth, I’m confident Craig is the right person to lead the company forward, deepen our retail partnerships, and innovate across packaged salads and fresh foods while staying true to our mission of transforming how and where fresh food is grown. We started out nearly two decades ago driven by a bold idea: to grow fresher, better-tasting salad greens closer to where people live. Today, we’re proud to be an industry leader in indoor farming and one of the most innovative greenhouse producers in the country. Our market share continues to grow 15% year-over-year, supported by a strong, recognizable brand built on freshness, flavor and reliability.”

Gotham Greens’ vertically-integrated business model — combining advanced, high-tech greenhouse operations nationwide with consumer packaged goods innovation — has become a powerful engine for growth. Under Puri’s leadership, the company pioneered a new market segment of greenhouse-grown leafy greens and built a nationally recognized brand that is beloved by consumers and retailers across the country. Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2011, to a national network of greenhouses and distribution spanning coast-to-coast, helping to redefine the fresh produce aisle with locally grown, pesticide-free salad greens and herbs and an expanding portfolio of value-added food products.

“I’m honored and humbled to join Gotham Greens at such an exciting moment in its journey,” said Stevenson. “Gotham Greens has built an incredible brand and platform rooted in innovation, quality and sustainability. I look forward to working with Viraj and the entire team to expand our impact, bring more fresh food to more people, and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fresh, sustainable food.”

Over the past decade, indoor farms have expanded rapidly in the U.S., with greenhouse production becoming a mainstream source of leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. The market share for indoor grown packaged salad, lettuce and herbs combined is nearly 10% and has increased +22% year-over-year.1 Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) represents a major evolution from traditional open-field farming by leveraging advanced technology, such as hydroponics, automation and precise climate controls, to grow crops year-round, regardless of weather or geography. By enabling year-round production, consistent quality and dependable supply, CEA addresses the volatility that has challenged the fresh produce supply chain.

Building on its leadership in greenhouse-grown leafy greens and herbs, Gotham Greens is accelerating growth in value-added categories, including salad kits, dressings, dips and cooking sauces — designed to meet consumer demand for fresh, convenient foods and meal solutions.

"Gotham Greens remains focused on delivering differentiated, premium products that combine freshness, flavor and functionality. With expanded national distribution across major retailers and continued investment in greenhouse infrastructure, new product innovation and brand building, Gotham Greens is well-positioned to drive household penetration, velocity and category leadership in the future," said Puri. "I look forward to partnering with Craig and supporting our strategic priorities and commercial growth as Executive Chairman.”

Visit gothamgreens.com to learn more.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is an indoor farming company and a fresh food brand on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad kits, dressings, dips, and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens sustainably grows high-quality produce using up to 90% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming through its national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in nine U.S. states, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest producers of hydroponic leafy greens in North America with more than 40 acres (1.8 million square feet) of greenhouse production. Gotham Greens products are available in more than 6,500 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, FreshDirect, Harris Teeter, Publix, Amazon Fresh, Target and more. For more information, visit gothamgreens.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jodi Genshaft

media@gothamgreens.com



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1 Nielsen xAOC, Total U.S., Total CEA Pre Packaged Salads + Lettuce + Herbs, L13 weeks ending 1/17/26



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