Atlantic Metal Roofing Celebrates 4,000th Metal Roof Installation, Reinfocing Role as #1 Metal Roofer In South Florida

Miami, FLORIDA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Metal Roofing announced the completion of its 4,000th metal roof installation in South Florida, marking a significant milestone that reinforces the company’s position as the region’s leading dedicated metal roofing contractor. The achievement reflects more than three decades of industry experience and a consistent track record of high-volume installations and verified customer satisfaction across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier Counties.

Metal Roof For Clubhouse in Boca Raton

Founded by 30-year roofing industry veteran Shilo Dahan and headquartered in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Atlantic Metal Roofing has completed more than 4,000 metal roof installations across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Gables, Aventura, Naples, and surrounding communities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

How Atlantic Metal Roofing Earned the #1 Spot — Installs, Reviews, and Results

No award committee made Atlantic Metal Roofing South Florida's top-ranked metal roofing contractor. The market did. Measured by total completed metal roof installations — more than 4,000 across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier Counties — Atlantic Metal Roofing consistently outranks every competing metal roofing contractor serving the South Florida area. Homeowners in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and West Palm Beach have voted with their reviews, their referrals, and their repeat business — making Atlantic Metal Roofing the region's most reviewed and highest-rated dedicated metal roofing specialist.

The company's review profile reflects a consistent pattern: homeowners across South Florida cite Shilo Dahan's personal involvement on every job, the crew's punctuality and professionalism, and — most frequently — the expertise gap they noticed between Atlantic Metal Roofing and every other contractor they spoke with before choosing the company. Reviews from verified customers in Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Fisher Island, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Naples, and Palm Beach Gardens highlight that distinction as the defining reason they chose Atlantic Metal Roofing and would choose them again.

"The reviews don't surprise me — they reflect what we set out to do on every single job," said Shilo Dahan, Founder of Atlantic Metal Roofing. "We've done more metal roofs in South Florida than any other dedicated metal roofing contractor in the area. That volume of experience — over 4,000 installs — translates directly into quality. Every edge condition, every valley, every penetration detail we've seen before. And homeowners feel that confidence from the first conversation to the final inspection. That's what the reviews reflect."

Why South Florida Homeowners Are Choosing Metal Roofing — and Why Atlantic Metal Roofing Is the #1 Choice

South Florida's roofing landscape is undergoing a major shift. Driven by Florida's updated building codes, the state's 2025 roof replacement law, and years of devastating hurricane seasons, homeowners across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, Doral, Aventura, and Naples are making the move from asphalt shingles to premium metal roofing systems at record rates.

Requests for wind-rated roofing materials have climbed 47% across Palm Beach and Martin Counties since early 2024. Florida's 2025 roof law allows insurers to non-renew coverage on roofs older than 15 years — pushing thousands of South Florida homeowners toward longer-lasting roofing solutions. And with South Florida's luxury home market recording a record $24.1 billion in million-dollar home sales in 2025, the demand for premium, long-lasting, hurricane-resistant roofing has never been higher.

Metal roofing answers every one of those demands. A properly installed metal roof delivers a 40- to 70-year lifespan, reduces cooling costs by 10–25%, withstands winds exceeding 140 mph when engineered to South Florida specifications, and can increase a home's resale value by up to 6%. For homeowners in Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Coral Gables, Fisher Island, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach, and Naples — where real estate values demand nothing less than precision — Atlantic Metal Roofing is the only choice.

What Sets Atlantic Metal Roofing Apart as South Florida's Premier Metal Roofing Specialist

1. Metal Roofing Exclusivity — No Generalists, No Shortcuts

Atlantic Metal Roofing installs only metal roofing systems. The company's crews specialize exclusively in standing seam metal roofs, mechanical seam metal roofs, 5-V crimp metal roofs, multi-rib metal panels, and premium metal shingle and shake systems. Every installer has been trained specifically for South Florida's coastal environment — where salt air, UV exposure, and hurricane-force winds demand a level of installation precision that generalist contractors simply cannot provide.

2. Manufacturer-Direct Sourcing from Sheffield Metals, Metal Alliance, and Englert

Atlantic Metal Roofing partners directly with the industry's top manufacturers — Sheffield Metals, Metal Alliance, and Englert — giving South Florida homeowners access to exclusive PVDF-coated panel profiles, premium finishes, and materials engineered for the coastal corrosion demands of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. These are materials and finish systems that most general roofing contractors cannot source.

3. A 50-Year Labor and Materials Warranty — One of the Strongest in Florida

By strictly following manufacturer-approved installation protocols, Atlantic Metal Roofing qualifies for a 50-year labor and materials warranty — one of the most comprehensive roofing warranties available in the state of Florida. Most general roofing contractors cannot meet the installation standards required to offer this level of coverage.

4. Locked Scope-of-Work — No Change Orders, No Surprises

Every Atlantic Metal Roofing project begins with a detailed, written scope of work that locks materials, pricing, and timeline before a single panel is cut. South Florida homeowners in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach know exactly what they're getting — and exactly what they're paying — before work begins.

5. A Five-Phase Quality Control Process

Atlantic Metal Roofing's five-phase execution model — site assessment, detailed planning, material staging, precision installation, and final inspection — ensures every metal roof installation in South Florida meets the highest standards for wind resistance, waterproofing, and long-term durability.

Service Areas: Metal Roofing Across All of South Florida

Atlantic Metal Roofing is South Florida's most comprehensive metal roofing specialist, serving homeowners and commercial property owners across the following communities:

Miami-Dade County: Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Doral, Hialeah, Aventura, Homestead, Fisher Island, South Miami

Broward County: Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Hollywood, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie, Plantation, Weston, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Palm Beach County: West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Greenacres, Riviera Beach

Collier County: Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Golden Gate

Metal Roofing Systems Available in South Florida

Atlantic Metal Roofing installs the full range of premium metal roofing systems suited to South Florida's climate, building codes, and aesthetic demands:

Standing Seam Metal Roofing — the gold standard for hurricane-resistant metal roofing in Miami and South Florida

— the gold standard for hurricane-resistant metal roofing in Miami and South Florida Mechanical Seam Metal Roofing — engineered for maximum wind uplift resistance in coastal Miami-Dade and Broward County

— engineered for maximum wind uplift resistance in coastal Miami-Dade and Broward County 5-V Crimp Metal Roofing — the classic Florida metal roof profile with proven performance in the state's coastal conditions

— the classic Florida metal roof profile with proven performance in the state's coastal conditions Multi-Rib Metal Panels — cost-effective and durable for both residential and light commercial applications

— cost-effective and durable for both residential and light commercial applications Metal Shingle and Shake Systems — the look of traditional roofing materials with the performance of metal, ideal for luxury homes in Palm Beach and Naples

— the look of traditional roofing materials with the performance of metal, ideal for luxury homes in Palm Beach and Naples Commercial Metal Roofing — flat and low-slope metal systems for commercial properties across South Florida

The Metal Roofing Specialist South Florida Has Been Waiting For

"We get calls every week from homeowners in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach who tried to get a metal roof from a general contractor and ended up with leaks, improper flashings, or voided warranties," said Dahan. "That's what happens when a generalist attempts a specialist job. Metal roofing in South Florida — where you have to deal with coastal corrosion, hurricane wind loads, and extreme heat — requires real expertise. We provide that expertise on every single job."

Atlantic Metal Roofing is currently offering free roof inspections and consultations to homeowners and commercial property owners throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Naples. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured in the state of Florida.

About Atlantic Metal Roofing

Atlantic Metal Roofing is a licensed and insured metal roofing specialist serving South Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Naples markets. With over 30 years of metal roof installation experience, the company brings a family legacy of craftsmanship to both residential and commercial projects. Atlantic Metal Roofing specializes exclusively in metal roofing systems — including standing seam, mechanical seam, shake and slate looks, and commercial panels — and backs every installation with a 50-year labor and materials warranty. The company is known for its owner-led approach, detailed written scopes of work, and use of premium PVDF-finished materials from trusted manufacturers. Atlantic Metal Roofing offers free inspections, virtual or in-person consultations, and flexible financing options. For more information, visit atlanticmetalroofinginc.com.

Press Inquiries

Shilo Dahan

ino@atlanticmetalroofinginc.com

(305) 686-5555

https://atlanticmetalroofinginc.com/

9555 SW 175th Terrace #4022, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XMNcK8_MAiw