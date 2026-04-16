Electric, Natural Gas and Combination Utilities See Customer Experience Gains Stall as Billing Friction Reemerges

LIVONIA, Mich., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After showing early signs of recovery last year, electric, natural gas and combination utilities’ progress in making it easy for their customers to do business with them is beginning to stall. New data from Escalent’s Cogent Syndicated 2026 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential™ study show that Customer Effort—a key measure of how easy utilities are to do business with—declined by one point year over year to 722 (on a 1,000-point scale), signaling a meaningful setback in a benchmark that had only recently begun to improve.

The dip reflects renewed strain in the billing and payment experience for customers. In what may signal a broader industry trend, bill-related attributes were the primary drivers of the decline in Customer Effort. Perceptions of how easy the bill is to understand and how reasonable the payment process is both fell significantly year over year. These measures typically move in tandem with bill manageability: as customers feel their bills are less manageable, customers are more likely to view the bills as less transparent and more burdensome to pay—driven in large part by declining affordability.

“To counteract this trend, utilities need to address both the perception and the reality of bill burden—because Customer Effort is being driven as much by affordability pressure as by experience design,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with Escalent’s Energy team, which has extensive energy, utility and brand experience. “Reducing bill confusion through better communication and design as well as reducing stress by giving customers more support and control over their energy use is essential to improving Customer Effort perceptions in an environment where bills are increasingly difficult to manage.”

Despite this dip, a total of 31 utilities stood out as being the “easiest to do business with” among the largest energy utility companies in the US surveyed in the study. While utilities overall saw notable declines in bill understandability and bill-pay effort, both measures improved modestly among the Easiest to Do Business With.

Customers who are struggling to manage their utility bills often look to those bills as a starting point for savings. In doing so, many find not only that savings opportunities are difficult to identify, but also that the bill itself is hard to understand. This challenge is especially pronounced for utilities offering multiple services, varied bill formats and alternative energy options. For these providers, creating clear, easy-to-navigate bills remains a complex but critical task. Among utilities recognized as the Easiest to Do Business With, several leading practices stand out.

National Grid, for example, offers online bill explainers tailored to different customer situations, including standard and budget billing, active payment agreements and customers using third-party energy suppliers. The utility also provides video explanations in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. Within the same section of its website, customers can access information on energy-saving programs, practical tips, deferred payment options and budget billing plans.

“The moment customers realize their utility bill is about to be a significant financial burden is an opportunity for utilities to step in,” Haggerty added. “Packaging savings opportunities, budget bill programs and payment plans with the bill itself and as part of the bill explanation area can help customers perceive their utility bills as more manageable and can relieve growing dissatisfaction with other parts of the billing process.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 31 energy utilities as our 2026 Easiest to Do Business With.

2026 Easiest Utilities to Do Business With*

Atmos Energy – South National Grid Avista OPPD Cascade Natural Gas OUC CenterPoint Energy – Midwest PECO Columbia Gas – East Peoples Con Edison Pepco Dominion Energy South Carolina Philadelphia Gas Works Entergy Louisiana PSE&G Florida City Gas Company Salt River Project Florida Public Utilities Seattle City Light Idaho Power Southwest Gas Intermountain Gas Company Spire Missouri – East MidAmerican Energy TECO Peoples Gas Minnesota Energy Resources UGI Utilities Mountaineer Gas Washington Gas National Fuel Gas

* Utilities designated as Easiest to Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort scores in the top decile of the industry, having the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or being within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Customer Effort scores among the 147 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score National Grid Combination 739 PECO Combination 738 PSE&G Combination 734 Con Edison Combination 724 BGE Combination 690 Delmarva Power Combination 682 Eversource Combination 652 RG&E Combination 620 NYSEG Combination 614 Pepco Electric 748 Penelec Electric 721 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 717 Duquesne Light Company Electric 715 Penn Power Electric 708 PSE&G Long Island Electric 708 West Penn Power Electric 697 Met-Ed Electric 695 Green Mountain Power Electric 692 Potomac Edison Electric 680 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 668 Appalachian Power Electric 659 Mon Power Electric 641 Atlantic City Electric Electric 638 Central Maine Power Electric 636 Washington Gas Natural Gas 760 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 757 Peoples Natural Gas 756 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 755 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 749 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 746 Mountaineer Gas Natural Gas 742 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 739 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 731 Chesapeake Maryland Natural Gas 728 Chesapeake Delaware Natural Gas 726 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 723





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score MidAmerican Energy Combination 768 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 747 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 746 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 742 Ameren Illinois Combination 733 Consumers Energy Combination 732 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 725 DTE Energy Combination 718 We Energies Combination 718 Alliant Energy Combination 704 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 704 NIPSCO Combination 701 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 535 OPPD Electric 781 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 749 ComEd Electric 726 Evergy Electric 719 Ameren Missouri Electric 705 Ohio Edison Electric 703 The Illuminating Company Electric 695 AES Indiana Electric 693 Toledo Edison Electric 686 AEP Ohio Electric 683 AES Ohio Electric 649 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 764 Minnesota Energy Resources Natural Gas 748 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 744 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 743 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 743 North Shore Gas Natural Gas 741 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 733 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 725 Michigan Gas Natural Gas 724 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 722 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 714 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 712 Enbridge Ohio Natural Gas 704





South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score Florida Public Utilities Combination 762 Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 744 CPS Energy Combination 732 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 720 MLGW Combination 680 OUC Electric 785 Entergy Louisiana Electric 772 Georgia Power Electric 761 Entergy Mississippi Electric 759 Mississippi Power Electric 757 FPL** Electric 749 Xcel Energy – South Electric 743 JEA Electric 743 Nashville Electric Service Electric 739 Alabama Power Electric 736 Duke Energy Progress Electric 735 Entergy Arkansas Electric 734 Kentucky Utilities Electric 734 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 733 Duke Energy Florida Electric 724 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 722 OG&E Electric 722 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 720 El Paso Electric Electric 714 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 713 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 712 Entergy Texas Electric 703 Austin Energy Electric 693 Entergy New Orleans Electric 693 Kentucky Power Electric 658 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 794 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 782 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 778 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 758 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 758 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 756 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 747 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 744 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 744 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 742 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 738 Delta Utilities Natural Gas 735 Enbridge North Carolina Natural Gas 719

**Indicates combined legacy FPL and FPL NW scores



West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort score Avista Combination 772 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 737 Puget Sound Energy Combination 736 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 728 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 713 NorthWestern Energy Combination 710 PG&E Combination 663 SDG&E Combination 587 Salt River Project Electric 778 Seattle City Light Electric 767 Idaho Power Electric 763 SMUD Electric 754 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 739 APS Electric 735 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 735 Snohomish County PUD Electric 725 Tucson Electric Power Electric 709 PNM Electric 705 Southern California Edison Electric 705 Pacific Power Electric 702 Portland General Electric Electric 697 NV Energy Electric 693 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 813 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 776 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 774 SoCalGas Natural Gas 752 NW Natural Natural Gas 747 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 738 Enbridge West Natural Gas 731

About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,881 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 157 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

Contact Stephanie Salvadero

stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

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