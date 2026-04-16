Electric, Natural Gas and Combination Utilities See Customer Experience Gains Stall as Billing Friction Reemerges

Despite renewed strain, Escalent recognizes 31 utilities that stand out as Easiest to Do Business With

 | Source: Escalent, Inc. Escalent, Inc.

LIVONIA, Mich., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After showing early signs of recovery last year, electric, natural gas and combination utilities’ progress in making it easy for their customers to do business with them is beginning to stall. New data from Escalent’s Cogent Syndicated 2026 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential™ study show that Customer Effort—a key measure of how easy utilities are to do business with—declined by one point year over year to 722 (on a 1,000-point scale), signaling a meaningful setback in a benchmark that had only recently begun to improve.

The dip reflects renewed strain in the billing and payment experience for customers. In what may signal a broader industry trend, bill-related attributes were the primary drivers of the decline in Customer Effort. Perceptions of how easy the bill is to understand and how reasonable the payment process is both fell significantly year over year. These measures typically move in tandem with bill manageability: as customers feel their bills are less manageable, customers are more likely to view the bills as less transparent and more burdensome to pay—driven in large part by declining affordability.

“To counteract this trend, utilities need to address both the perception and the reality of bill burden—because Customer Effort is being driven as much by affordability pressure as by experience design,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with Escalent’s Energy team, which has extensive energy, utility and brand experience. “Reducing bill confusion through better communication and design as well as reducing stress by giving customers more support and control over their energy use is essential to improving Customer Effort perceptions in an environment where bills are increasingly difficult to manage.”

Despite this dip, a total of 31 utilities stood out as being the “easiest to do business with” among the largest energy utility companies in the US surveyed in the study. While utilities overall saw notable declines in bill understandability and bill-pay effort, both measures improved modestly among the Easiest to Do Business With.

Customers who are struggling to manage their utility bills often look to those bills as a starting point for savings. In doing so, many find not only that savings opportunities are difficult to identify, but also that the bill itself is hard to understand. This challenge is especially pronounced for utilities offering multiple services, varied bill formats and alternative energy options. For these providers, creating clear, easy-to-navigate bills remains a complex but critical task. Among utilities recognized as the Easiest to Do Business With, several leading practices stand out.

National Grid, for example, offers online bill explainers tailored to different customer situations, including standard and budget billing, active payment agreements and customers using third-party energy suppliers. The utility also provides video explanations in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. Within the same section of its website, customers can access information on energy-saving programs, practical tips, deferred payment options and budget billing plans.

“The moment customers realize their utility bill is about to be a significant financial burden is an opportunity for utilities to step in,” Haggerty added. “Packaging savings opportunities, budget bill programs and payment plans with the bill itself and as part of the bill explanation area can help customers perceive their utility bills as more manageable and can relieve growing dissatisfaction with other parts of the billing process.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 31 energy utilities as our 2026 Easiest to Do Business With.

2026 Easiest Utilities to Do Business With*
Atmos Energy – SouthNational Grid
AvistaOPPD
Cascade Natural GasOUC
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestPECO
Columbia Gas – EastPeoples
Con EdisonPepco
Dominion Energy South CarolinaPhiladelphia Gas Works
Entergy LouisianaPSE&G
Florida City Gas CompanySalt River Project
Florida Public UtilitiesSeattle City Light
Idaho PowerSouthwest Gas
Intermountain Gas CompanySpire Missouri – East
MidAmerican EnergyTECO Peoples Gas
Minnesota Energy ResourcesUGI Utilities
Mountaineer GasWashington Gas
National Fuel Gas 

* Utilities designated as Easiest to Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort scores in the top decile of the industry, having the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or being within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Customer Effort scores among the 147 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort score
National GridCombination739
PECOCombination738
PSE&GCombination734
Con EdisonCombination724
BGECombination690
Delmarva PowerCombination682
EversourceCombination652
RG&ECombination620
NYSEGCombination614
PepcoElectric748
PenelecElectric721
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric717
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric715
Penn PowerElectric708
PSE&G Long IslandElectric708
West Penn PowerElectric697
Met-EdElectric695
Green Mountain PowerElectric692
Potomac EdisonElectric680
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric668
Appalachian PowerElectric659
Mon PowerElectric641
Atlantic City ElectricElectric638
Central Maine PowerElectric636
Washington GasNatural Gas760
National Fuel GasNatural Gas757
PeoplesNatural Gas756
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural Gas755
Columbia Gas – EastNatural Gas749
UGI UtilitiesNatural Gas746
Mountaineer GasNatural Gas742
Elizabethtown GasNatural Gas739
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural Gas731
Chesapeake MarylandNatural Gas728
Chesapeake DelawareNatural Gas726
New Jersey Natural GasNatural Gas723
   


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort score
MidAmerican EnergyCombination768
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination747
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination746
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination742
Ameren IllinoisCombination733
Consumers EnergyCombination732
Duke Energy MidwestCombination725
DTE EnergyCombination718
We EnergiesCombination718
Alliant EnergyCombination704
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination704
NIPSCOCombination701
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination535
OPPDElectric781
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric749
ComEdElectric726
EvergyElectric719
Ameren MissouriElectric705
Ohio EdisonElectric703
The Illuminating CompanyElectric695
AES IndianaElectric693
Toledo EdisonElectric686
AEP OhioElectric683
AES OhioElectric649
Spire Missouri – EastNatural Gas764
Minnesota Energy ResourcesNatural Gas748
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural Gas744
Peoples GasNatural Gas743
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural Gas743
North Shore GasNatural Gas741
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural Gas733
Nicor GasNatural Gas725
Michigan GasNatural Gas724
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural Gas722
Citizens EnergyNatural Gas714
Spire Missouri – WestNatural Gas712
Enbridge OhioNatural Gas704
   


South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort score
Florida Public UtilitiesCombination762
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination744
CPS EnergyCombination732
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination720
MLGWCombination680
OUCElectric785
Entergy LouisianaElectric772
Georgia PowerElectric761
Entergy MississippiElectric759
Mississippi PowerElectric757
FPL**Electric749
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric743
JEAElectric743
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric739
Alabama PowerElectric736
Duke Energy ProgressElectric735
Entergy ArkansasElectric734
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric734
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric733
Duke Energy FloridaElectric724
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric722
OG&EElectric722
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric720
El Paso ElectricElectric714
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric713
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric712
Entergy TexasElectric703
Austin EnergyElectric693
Entergy New OrleansElectric693
Kentucky PowerElectric658
TECO Peoples GasNatural Gas794
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural Gas782
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural Gas778
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural Gas758
Piedmont Natural GasNatural Gas758
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural Gas756
Spire AlabamaNatural Gas747
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural Gas744
Virginia Natural GasNatural Gas744
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural Gas742
Texas Gas ServiceNatural Gas738
Delta UtilitiesNatural Gas735
Enbridge North CarolinaNatural Gas719

**Indicates combined legacy FPL and FPL NW scores

West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort score
AvistaCombination772
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination737
Puget Sound EnergyCombination736
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination728
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination713
NorthWestern EnergyCombination710
PG&ECombination663
SDG&ECombination587
Salt River ProjectElectric778
Seattle City LightElectric767
Idaho PowerElectric763
SMUDElectric754
Los Angeles Department of Water & PowerElectric739
APSElectric735
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric735
Snohomish County PUDElectric725
Tucson Electric PowerElectric709
PNMElectric705
Southern California EdisonElectric705
Pacific PowerElectric702
Portland General ElectricElectric697
NV EnergyElectric693
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural Gas813
Southwest GasNatural Gas776
Cascade Natural GasNatural Gas774
SoCalGasNatural Gas752
NW NaturalNatural Gas747
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural Gas738
Enbridge WestNatural Gas731
   

About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,881 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 157 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

ContactStephanie Salvadero
stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co
  

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a60a461-0c2d-4b8b-9c3f-02d697356764

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60db9c75-e686-46aa-a97f-bc6d601c2837


Suzanne Haggerty
 Escalent's 2026 Easiest to Do Business With energy utilities

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