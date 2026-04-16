WHYY To Host Democratic Primary Debate For Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District

Candidates To Discuss Policy Priorities and Community Impact in Advance of May 19 Primary Election

‘Studio 2’ Hosts Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg to Moderate





PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s public media provider, will host a Democratic Primary Debate for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. The debate will take place at WHYY's studios on Wednesday, April 29 in a live broadcast from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Candidates will present their policy objectives and be pressed about their thoughts on the issues most important to voters.

Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District covers a vital cross section of the city, serving neighborhoods including West Philadelphia, Manayunk, Roxborough, Andorra, Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill, Oak Lane and much of Center City. The upcoming debate will feature the leading Democratic candidates: State Rep. Chris Rabb, Dr. Ala Stanford, and State Sen. Sharif Street. No candidates will be on the ballot for the Republican primary in the district.

The Democratic debate will be moderated by WHYY’s Studio 2 co-hosts Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg as part of the show, which is broadcast Monday-Thursday on WHYY-90.9 FM and available as a video livestream on WHYY’s YouTube page. The debate will also be aired on TV-12 that evening at 7 p.m.

As the host of this event, WHYY continues its long-standing commitment to public service and community education. WHYY aims to deliver high-quality, trustworthy programming that expands perspectives and supports informed civic engagement.

The debate serves as a critical resource for constituents preparing for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election on Tuesday, May 19. By offering a platform for truthful reporting and healthy dialogue, WHYY empowers residents to participate fully in the democratic process and shape the future of their communities.

A limited number of tickets are available to attend the live event. For more information and to register, please visit whyy.org/events.

For more information about the event or to reserve tickets, please visit whyy.org/events.

About WHYY:

WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading independent, non-commercial public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY’s mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives, and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue, and amplification of diverse voices. The station’s national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley, the award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children’s arts education series Albie’s Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; the weekly science and health program & podcast, The Pulse as well as a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. WHYY also serves as the Local Primary 1 (LP1) station for the Philadelphia emergency alert system (EAS) operational area, acting as the region’s primary broadcaster for receiving and relaying emergency alerts to other stations and cable systems—ensuring the public receives timely and potentially lifesaving information. For more information, visit WHYY.org

Media Contact:

Lauren Hepburn

PR Manager, LevLane

lhepburn@levlane.com

630-819-9282

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e362c0c-d7c5-4a28-9057-fc6fb55ee0be