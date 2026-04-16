Faven Lighting Brings High-Yield Under Canopy Technology to Spannabis Bilbao 2026

Sacramento, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faven Lighting, the industry’s premier provider of commercial under canopy lighting (UCL) solutions, today announced its exhibition at Spannabis Bilbao, taking place April 17–19, 2026, at the Bilbao Exhibition Center. Commercial cultivators and facility owners are invited to visit Booth #165 to experience the precision horticulture technology that is consistently delivering 20–40% average yield increases across commercial facilities worldwide.

The Faven Chroma is an adjustable-spectrum R4-R9 under-canopy light featuring 120W of primary power plus a dedicated 15W far-red LED with an independent control channel.

As the European cannabis market continues to expand and mature, operators are increasingly seeking data-driven solutions to stabilize margins and maximize their cubic canopy. Faven Lighting addresses these challenges by directly illuminating the lower third of the plant. This targeted light penetration effectively eliminates color stratification and transforms low-value "smalls" into premium, A-grade flower, ensuring consistent cannabinoid maturity from the top of the canopy to the bottom.

Live Demonstrations at Booth #165

Throughout the three-day event, Faven’s technical experts, including Founder Tim Crowell, will be conducting live demonstrations of their advanced UCL fixtures. The booth will feature simulated commercial bench setups, allowing growers to see exactly how Faven's systems integrate into existing infrastructure alongside HID or LED top lighting.

Attendees will get hands-on experience with Faven’s rugged hardware, specifically engineered for commercial environments:

IP66 Waterproof Rating: Sealed fixtures built to easily withstand standard commercial cleaning protocols and foliar IPM sprays without risk of failure.

Sealed fixtures built to easily withstand standard commercial cleaning protocols and foliar IPM sprays without risk of failure. Tailored Spectrums: Dimmable R6 and R8 spectrum models designed to optimize plant morphology and metabolic rates.

Dimmable R6 and R8 spectrum models designed to optimize plant morphology and metabolic rates. Labor Efficiency: A clear reduction in operational costs by minimizing the need for extreme under-clearing or intensive "lollipopping" practices.

On-Site Media and Cultivator Spotlights

In addition to technical demonstrations, Faven’s dedicated media team will be active on the Spannabis show floor. The team will be connecting with international cultivators, documenting the European market's adoption of under canopy lighting, and capturing live testimonials from operators who are utilizing precision lighting to scale their businesses.

Schedule a Technical Consultation

Faven is reserving times for one-on-one technical consultations at Booth #165. Facility owners and cultivation managers looking to discuss custom lighting plans, controller compatibility, and facility-specific ROI are encouraged to book a meeting in advance.

To secure a meeting at Spannabis Bilbao, visit: https://favenlighting.com/pages/trade-show-meeting-request

About Faven Lighting

Launched in June 2023 after three years of intensive trials, Faven Lighting specializes in bringing under canopy lighting to the commercial scale. With over 800 successful facility installs across various substrates and environments, Faven provides the robust hardware, actionable data, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) necessary for commercial growers to unlock the full potential of their canopy.

The Faven Lighting crew will be available for meetings at Spannabis Balbao 2026

Press Inquiries

Jordan Vogel

Faven Sales Team

sales@favenlighting.com

ads@favenlighting.com

https://favenlighting.com