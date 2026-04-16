Mold Release Agents Market worth $3.25 billion by 2030 at CAGR 6.32% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Mold Release Agents Market global Mold Release Agents market is projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.32% during the forecast period. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for mold release agents across various applications, including die-casting, polyurethane (PU) molding, concrete, and rubber molding. Innovations in formulation have supported recent developments in the mold release agents market. As a result, producers are focusing on creating advanced water-based and solvent-based mold release agents. Water-based mold release agents are becoming more popular due to their ultra-low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, enhanced employee safety, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Currently, new solvent-based mold release agents are being developed to dry quickly, withstand high temperatures, and offer superior mold release capabilities. These solvent-based products are being optimized for faster drying times, increased temperature resistance, and enhanced release performance in demanding applications. Advancements in polymer chemistry and additive systems are also improving surface finishes, multiple-release capabilities, and compatibility with complex molds across various industries, including automotive, rubber, plastics, and composites. Furthermore, the integration of automated application systems and digital process control is enhancing consistency and reducing consumption, which ultimately lowers overall operating costs. Advanced mold release agents play a crucial role in high-productivity manufacturing environments.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Mold Release Agents Market”

350 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Mold Release Agents Market:

Freudenberg Group (Germany) Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) LANXESS AG (Germany) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Dow Inc. (US), Michelman, Inc. (US) Marbocote Ltd. (UK) McGee Industries, Inc. (US) Miller-Stephenson, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Mold Release Agents Market:

Drivers: Rising consumption in high-performance manufacturing applications Restraint: Rising use of non-stick coatings on molds Opportunity: Infrastructure development in emerging economies Challenge: Fluctuating raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

By application, the concrete segment was the second-largest market in the mold release agents market in 2024. By type, the solvent-based mold release agents segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. Europe was the second-largest market for mold release agents in 2024.

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By type, the mold release agents market is categorized into water-based mold release agents, solvent-based mold release agents, and other types. In 2024, the water-based mold release agents segment accounted for the largest share of the global mold release agents market in terms of value. This significant market size can be attributed to their low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) nature, which aligns well with environmental, health, and safety regulations. Additionally, there has been an increasing usage of water-based mold release agents in the production of automobiles, rubber, plastic, and composite materials. Recent advancements in these agents have enhanced their release performance, heat resistance, and mold surface quality, making them the preferred choice in the global mold release agents market.

By application, the mold release agents market is segmented into die-casting, PU molding, rubber molding, composite molding, plastic molding, wood composite & panel pressing, concrete, and other applications. In 2024, the die-casting segment accounted for the largest share of the mold release agents market. The demand for these agents is increasing in die-casting applications due to the rising need for lightweight components in the automotive and industrial sectors. Mold release agents in die-casting ensure proper metal flow, prevent die soldering, improve surface finish, and extend the life of the die, which helps reduce downtime and production costs. Additionally, the growing interest in high-volume production, precision parts, and operational efficiency is driving a greater demand for advanced mold release agents in die-casting applications

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In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the global mold release agents market in value terms. The region is driven by rapid industrialization, increased production capacity, and rising demand from the automotive, rubber, plastic, and composite industries. Additionally, the growing awareness and strict government regulations have led to a greater use of high-performance and water-based mold release agents in this area.

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