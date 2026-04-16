Actian Named Data Catalog Solution of the Year in 7th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that Actian , the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, has been selected as winner of the “Data Catalog Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform’s federated data catalog.

As organizations across every industry accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the ability to capture, manage, analyze, and operationalize data has become mission critical. Modern enterprises depend on advanced data platforms and intelligent infrastructure to drive faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough Award winners represent the companies and solutions delivering the technologies that make this transformation possible.

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform’s federated data catalog combines domain-oriented ownership with enterprise-wide visibility, allowing organizations to more easily discover and govern data assets for AI readiness. The federated architecture enables domain teams to independently manage their metadata and governance within dedicated spaces while maintaining a unified view across the organization.

AI-powered natural language search enables users to discover relevant data through simple queries, while automated indexing, personalized exploration paths, and customized discovery workflows also simplify search. Actian’s federated knowledge graph provides deeper understanding by comprehending concepts, entities, and relationships using domain-specific ontologies.

Additionally, the centralized AI-powered business glossary ensures consistency in terminology across teams, fostering alignment through automated term extraction from BI dashboards. Automated lineage mapping delivers visibility into data lifecycles, enabling users to understand the origins, transformations, and applications of their data with full transparency.

“AI initiatives fail not from lack of data, but from the inability to find, understand, and trust the right data when it matters,” said Jennifer Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer of Actian. “By treating data as a strategic, discoverable product and automating the connections between data assets with our knowledge graph, Actian enables data teams to spend more time driving business value and less time hunting for context—something Data Breakthrough recognized by naming us ‘Data Catalog Solution of the Year.’”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry’s most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability, and real-time intelligence.

“The Actian Data Intelligence Platform is exactly what enterprises need to succeed with AI at scale,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Actian delivers measurable improvements in operational efficiency, data quality, and decision-making speed by aligning with modern principles of domain-oriented ownership, self-service access, and data as a product. Congratulations to the entire Actian team for a well-deserved 2026 Data Breakthrough Award win.”

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware , at actian.com .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies, and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.