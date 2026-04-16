Ahloobo Launches Modular Weighted Blanket “ZIP ME” for Sleep and Wellness on U.S. Kickstarter





Image by Ahloobo

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korean sleep wellness brand Ahloobo announces the upcoming US Kickstarter launch of its modular weighted blanket , ZIP ME, addressing long-standing consumer frustrations with traditional weighted blankets. The campaign is scheduled to begin on April 21, 2026, marking the global debut of a product designed for personalization, convenience, and premium durability.

Personalized Comfort with a Simple Zipper

Consumers often face discomfort with fixed-weight blankets, which can feel too heavy or too light for different body types. Ahloobo’s ZIP ME addresses this through a modular system: lightweight 5lbs and 6lbs modules connect via high-performance zippers, allowing users to adjust shape, size, and weight according to personal preference. The blanket can transform from a compact Weighted Lap Pad to a full-size blanket, delivering targeted deep touch pressure (DTP) for chest, abdomen, or shoulder areas, maximizing sleep wellness benefits.

Maintenance Made Simple

Traditional weighted blankets are often difficult to clean due to heavy fillers, poor durability, and uneven weight distribution. ZIP ME separates into a washable cover and a mineral-filled insert, allowing for easy cleaning without moving the heavy blanket. Its fabric, Elastron Spirit, is waterproof, scratch-resistant, OEKO-TEX certified, and durable enough for long-term use. Crafted by veteran Korean sewing masters, the 360-degree form-fitting design ensures even weight distribution, prevents filler leakage, and maintains comfort over time.

Compact and Portable Design

Bulkiness is a common complaint with standard weighted blankets. ZIP ME is designed for portability and storage efficiency, rolling easily for camping or outdoor use, and delivering weight only where needed for optimal comfort. Users no longer need to handle cumbersome duvets or compromise on usability.

Premium Materials and Craftsmanship

Ahloobo combines high-end materials and meticulous craftsmanship to elevate the weighted blanket experience. The blanket features natural mineral fillers to minimize noise, wave-pattern embroidery for durability, and premium Elastron fabric from Portugal for easy care and longevity. These features position ZIP ME as a next-generation solution for wellness -conscious consumers.

“Consumers have struggled with weighted blankets that are too heavy, too light, or difficult to maintain,” said Louis Bae, spokesperson for Ahloobo. “With ZIP ME, we’ve created a modular solution that personalizes comfort, simplifies care, and delivers premium quality for wellness seekers worldwide.”

Kickstarter Launch and Availability

The US Kickstarter campaign for ZIP ME is scheduled to begin on April 21, 2026, and will run for approximately 35 days, offering Early Bird benefits at launch. Backers worldwide will be able to experience the personalized comfort, maintenance ease, and premium quality of Ahloobo’s modular weighted blanket.

For more information, visit the company website: https://www.ahloobo-zipme.com/.

About Ahloobo

Ahloobo is a South Korean sleep wellness brand dedicated to improving sleep comfort through innovative bedding solutions. Committed to quality, personalization, and wellness, Ahloobo combines advanced design and premium materials to create products that enhance relaxation and well-being.

Media Contact:

MMBIO.Inc

Louis BAE

support@ahloobosleep.com

https://www.ahloobo-zipme.com/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c574670-f710-42ab-bbc6-b2fed088dbfa