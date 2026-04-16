Mariner Welcomes Two Advisor Teams, Adding $500M in Assets

Overland Park, Kansas, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced two acquisitions totaling approximately $500 million in assets, adding multigenerational advisory teams focused on long-term growth. A St. Louis-based firm led by Blake Dunlop and Connor Dunlop and a Timonium, Maryland-based firm led by Grant Palmer III joined Mariner as part of its ongoing strategy to support advisor evolution and client continuity. Both firms gain access to Mariner’s integrated capabilities and in-house expertise, enabling them to offer broader advice and deepen client relationships.

The transactions reflect a broader shift across the wealth management industry as firms seek the right partner to help them scale, navigate a rapidly changing environment and plan for generational continuity. In evaluating their next chapter, both teams prioritized finding an organization that could advance their growth ambitions while preserving the experience they’ve built and supporting the transition of their businesses to the next generation—ultimately identifying Mariner as the right fit.

“Growth, for us, is intentional, rooted in relationships, and guided by our purpose to positively impact the lives of many,” said Marty Bicknell, president and CEO of Mariner. “Advisors join Mariner because they want a partner who can help them evolve and build enduring businesses across generations. We support their goals by removing operational complexity and expanding their capabilities, giving them more confidence in what comes next.”

The Dunlop-led team is a three-person multigenerational advisory practice based in St. Louis that oversees approximately $400 million in assets and provides comprehensive financial planning for families, business owners, professional athletes and executives. As a multigenerational firm, the group sought a partner that could support its continued evolution while preserving the relationships at the core of their business.

“After working in partnership with Blake for more than 20 years and taking on more of the day-to-day operations over the past seven, it became clear we needed a like-minded firm who could fully help advance our long-term growth objectives,” said Connor Dunlop, financial advisor and managing principal of the Dunlop-led practice. “We’re proud of the foundation we’ve built together and are excited to leverage Mariner’s leading investment infrastructure for our current and future clients.”

The Palmer-led practice, a multigenerational advisory firm based in Timonium, Maryland, manages approximately $100 million in assets and has served clients for nearly three decades, specializing in evidence-based investing and retirement planning. The group was similarly focused on aligning with an organization that could ensure continuity and enable the long-term transition of the business across generations while expanding the breadth of advice available to clients.

“Our philosophy has always been to help clients find clarity and confidence throughout their financial journey,” said Grant Palmer III. “By joining Mariner, we can continue delivering personalized advice while broadening the resources available to navigate a more complex set of financial decisions.”

The Palmer and Dunlop teams adopted the Mariner name and brand upon the close of the deals, which occurred on March 31 and April 15, respectively. The Dunlop-led team was represented by Turkey Hill Management, LLC. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $632 billion in assets under advisement as of 12/31/25. Learn more at www.mariner.com.