Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces Fast Stage Sell Out Whilst Ethereum Price Prediction Hits $7,500 Amid Iran War Fear Ease

MONACO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe just sold out another presale stage faster than any round before it and the next stage is already filling. Capital is entering at a pace that most presale projects in 2026 have failed to generate. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing as wallets commit serious size while Ethereum posts a 9% surge past $2,300 and the Ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered targets $7,500 as Iran war fears begin to ease.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Ethereum price prediction and the easing of Iran war fears explain why the crypto market may be entering its recovery phase and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Fast Stage Sell Out While the Ethereum Price Prediction Hits $7,500 Amid Iran War Fear Ease

The timing of AlphaPepe selling out its latest stage at record speed could not land in a more pivotal moment. Standard Chartered targets $7,500 ETH by year end, declaring 2026 "the year of Ethereum" and projecting ETH will significantly outperform Bitcoin as real-world adoption grows. Geoff Kendrick raised the longer-term outlook alongside that target, introducing a $40,000 ETH prediction for 2030. At current levels near $2,300, reaching $7,500 represents approximately 225% upside.

Ethereum surged 9% in a single session to trade as high as $2,395, its largest daily gain in April, as the US-Iran ceasefire triggered a risk-on rotation that sent capital flooding back into crypto. Whale wallets resumed aggressive accumulation and the rally was driven by net new long positions rather than short covering, confirming genuine demand. BlackRock launched ETHB, its staked Ethereum ETF , staking up to 95% of holdings to generate yield. Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects ETH between $7,000 and $9,000 for this cycle. Over 37.6 million ETH is now staked globally and the Glamsterdam hard fork approaches its Q2 target.

The Ethereum price prediction points to $7,500 under improving conditions. That is 225% upside on a $280 billion asset that unfolds over quarters. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by holding a large cap through a slow grind. They identified early-stage opportunities where the momentum was visible before the crowd arrived, and one of the strongest setups right now is AlphaPepe selling out stages faster than any project in the meme sector this year.

AlphaPepe Fast Stage Sell Out as Iran Fear Ease Unlocks Rotation

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while easing Iran war fears unlock risk-on conditions that have historically driven early-stage outperformance. AlphaSwap delivers AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,600 holders have joined and AlphaPepe is priced at $0.01450 per token with the presale past $860,000. Stages are now selling out faster than at any point in the project's history. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. When Ethereum rallies 9% and the macro backdrop shifts from fear to recovery, capital rotation into early-stage meme assets historically follows within weeks. AlphaPepe is positioned directly in that path with a live AI DEX demo, Binance listing discussions underway, and an exchange debut approaching.

Conclusion

The crypto news around Standard Chartered targeting $7,500 Ethereum, ETH posting its strongest April session with a 9% surge, and Iran war fears easing all suggest the market has reached an inflection point that historically rewards early positioning. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as stages sell out at record speed are following the pattern every previous cycle has proven. The participants who positioned before the rotation completed captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The latest stage just sold out, Iran war fears are easing, and the window at current pricing is narrowing fast.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction as Iran war fears ease?

Standard Chartered targets $7,500 by year end. Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects $7,000 to $9,000. ETH surged 9% past $2,300 as the ceasefire eased geopolitical risk and whale wallets resumed accumulation.

Why are AlphaPepe stages selling out faster during the recovery?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. The presale has crossed $860,000 with 7,600+ holders and stages selling out at record pace ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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