Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation and MOHELA Welcome EmpowerED Interns

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010 the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF), established by MOHELA, has been serving students with the vision that all Missouri students have access to the financial assistance necessary to make higher education affordable. MOHELA is a dedicated non-profit governmental corporation that serves student loan borrowers. The part-time and paid EmpowerED Internship Program that both organizations participate in aims to provide Missouri college students with hands-on experience that is invaluable to their future career journey.

This past Fall semester, three new interns from the University of Missouri - Columbia and the University of Missouri - St. Louis joined the MOHELA and MSLF team to learn and leave an impact in the following areas: Human Resources Information Systems, Corporate Communications, and Storytelling, Communications & Data. Throughout the program, interns participate in various projects, receive constructive feedback through mentorship, and attend the “EmpowerED Internship Professional Development Day” event.

“The EmpowerED Intern Program provides students with a truly meaningful experience by allowing them to apply their skills in real-world projects while learning from industry professionals,” said Taylor Grimm, MSLF Program & Operations Manager. “At the same time, it adds valuable capacity to MOHELA departments, helping teams accomplish important initiatives and bring fresh perspectives to their work.”

During the “EmpowerED Internship Professional Development Day” event, the interns share about their experiences at MOHELA and MSLF while they engage in educational sessions, such as corporate communications, understanding credit, learning about student loans, and leadership development. Teighler Wolfe, Human Resources Information Systems intern, made vital contributions to the HR Department and learned about the payroll system and different protocols within HR. Ramayia Smith, Corporate Communications intern, created captivating and educational content targeted for students to be scheduled in January for increased engagement following the spring “back to school” semester. Rocio Romero Gaona, Storytelling, Communications & Data intern, strengthened her marketing and communication skills through various projects such as the annual demographic report, EmpowerED presentation editing, and social media strategy research.

“As a first-generation student and a Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship recipient, the Storytelling, Communications, & Data Intern role has been a full circle moment for me,” added Rocio. “The valuable skills and lessons that I have learned working alongside the MSLF team have already prepared me for my future roles, which is why I’m very thankful for this experience.”

MSLF and MOHELA welcomed their class of Spring 2026 interns and expect to continue strengthening their mission by offering real-world experiences for Missouri students through the EmpowerED Internship Program every Fall, Spring and Summer. Summer internship positions are open now and will close soon.

To learn more about the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation and the EmpowerED Internship Program opportunities, visit www.moslf.org.

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About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF, established by MOHELA in 2010, is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.