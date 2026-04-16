Disability Insurance Resource for Medical Residents Launches After Record 2026 Match





DENVER, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Main Residency Match offered 44,344 training positions across more than 6,800 program tracks nationwide, up 2.6 percent from 2025 and the largest total in the program's 74-year history, according to the National Resident Matching Program. More than 38,000 physicians matched to PGY-1 positions, including a record number at institutions offering hospital-sponsored disability insurance with no medical underwriting required. Set for Life Insurance has launched a comprehensive resource for guaranteed standard issue disability insurance for medical residents at http://setforlifeinsurance.com/gsi/, timed to reach those physicians before the enrollment window opens in July.

Most residents eligible for GSI coverage will enroll in a standard individual disability policy before learning the guaranteed issue option exists, inadvertently forfeiting access to no-underwriting coverage and discounts of 10 to 30 percent for the life of the policy, according to Set for Life Insurance. The firm said the resource addresses a gap that becomes permanent once training ends: a resident who misses the GSI window loses access to coverage issued without medical questions only during graduate medical education.

A common concern among residents evaluating GSI coverage is whether the absence of medical underwriting results in higher premiums, according to Set for Life Insurance. GSI policy premiums are the same as those for equivalent fully underwritten policies issued through the same carriers, the firm said. Residents who enroll during training may also increase their monthly benefit up to $15,000 without future medical underwriting, using the benefit purchase rider available in GSI policies, according to Set for Life Insurance.

Guaranteed standard issue disability insurance, available through hospital-sponsored programs at approved institutions, requires no medical examination, no health history questions, and no attending physician statement. Eligible residents may purchase own-occupation non-cancellable policies at discounts locked in for the life of the policy, with portable disability coverage that remains in force through career transitions after training ends. Under a GSI policy's own-occupation definition, a surgeon who becomes unable to operate but can perform other work would still qualify for full benefits, because the policy measures disability against the specific duties of the insured's medical specialty rather than against the ability to work in any capacity.

The enrollment window is governed by program participation, not by individual eligibility, according to Set for Life Insurance. The application sequence matters: a resident who applies for a fully underwritten individual disability policy before exhausting the GSI option at their institution may permanently forfeit guaranteed issue access if that application results in an exclusion, rating, or decline. This sequence error is among the most consequential financial mistakes a resident can make during training and among the least reversible, the firm said.

"Most residents who come to us after training has ended describe the same situation: they knew something called GSI existed but assumed they could address it later," said Jamie K. Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, president of Set for Life Insurance, an independent brokerage that has guided physicians through the disability insurance process for more than 30 years. "The resource gives residents the institution-specific data they need to act while the window is still open: what coverage costs in the city where they are training, what their stipend will actually cover, and what happens if they apply somewhere else first."

Resource Covers GSI Programs at 18 Named Graduate Medical Education Institutions

The resource at setforlifeinsurance.com/gsi/ includes institution-specific pages for 18 approved GSI programs: Johns Hopkins Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Weill Cornell Medicine, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, University of Virginia School of Medicine, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Dartmouth Health, Rush University Medical Center, Geisinger, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the firm said. Each page covers program-specific eligibility requirements, benefit limits, and enrollment timing.

A central hub page explains how hospital-sponsored GSI disability insurance programs work, how to compare options across carriers, and how to evaluate whether a GSI policy or a fully underwritten policy is the better choice for a specific resident's health history and income trajectory, according to Set for Life Insurance. The resource also includes a milestone timeline identifying enrollment deadlines and the risks associated with each decision point. An extensive FAQ addresses common questions including how to size a monthly benefit, how to evaluate the benefit purchase rider and future increase option available in GSI policies, and how to choose between a 90-day and 180-day elimination period based on available savings.

Income Protection Journal Provides City-Level Data for Benefit Decisions

The resource connects to the Income Protection Journal , an independent editorial publication that provides city-specific cost of living analysis, median rent data, and resident stipend comparisons for each of the 18 named program locations. A Johns Hopkins Medicine analysis published in the journal illustrates why that data changes the enrollment decision. The 2024-2025 annual stipend for a PGY-1 resident at Johns Hopkins Medicine is $73,685, per the institution's published salary schedule. After federal income tax, Maryland state income tax, and Baltimore City's local income tax of 3.05%, the Income Protection Journal calculated estimated monthly take-home at approximately $4,525. The HUD FY 2025 Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom unit in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area is $1,604, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Fair Market Rent database. That leaves an estimated $2,921 per month before student loan payments, food, transportation, and other fixed expenses. A resident who selects a monthly GSI disability benefit against the gross stipend of $73,685 rather than the post-rent, post-tax take-home may carry inadequate income protection for the life of a non-cancellable policy. Comparable analysis is available for each of the remaining 17 program cities in the publication.

Additional coverage in the publication examines acts of violence endorsements available in some GSI policies, which waive the elimination period, the waiting period between the onset of disability and the first benefit payment, when disability results from an intentional violent act against the insured. For Johns Hopkins Medicine residents rotating through high-acuity clinical settings where intentional violence against healthcare workers is a documented occupational risk, that GSI policy provision carries relevance that a standard benefit summary does not address. The publication also covers match day results by institution and specialty for each program location.

Set for Life Insurance is one of a small number of independent brokers nationally vetted to offer guaranteed standard issue disability insurance for residents at approved graduate medical education institutions and serves clients in all 50 states.

Set for Life Insurance is a national, independent disability insurance brokerage founded in 1999 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, specializing in guaranteed standard issue disability insurance for medical residents and individual disability insurance for physicians and other high-income professionals. The firm holds direct relationships with all five major disability insurance carriers: Guardian, Principal, MassMutual, The Standard, and Ameritas. Set for Life Insurance offers GSI programs with broker negotiated discounts at approved graduate medical education institutions nationwide.

Media Contact:

Eric Schwartzman

AIO LLC

(212) 789-2460

eric@ericschwartzman.com

https://www.ericschwartzman.com/

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