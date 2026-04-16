Newman Dailey Resort Properties Announces 2026 Earth Day Travel Package for Stays at Sanctuary by the Sea and Sanctuary at Redfish Along Scenic Highway 30A

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with a travel package that pays it forward in more ways than one. Guests who book a stay in April at Sanctuary by the Sea or Sanctuary at Redfish, located in Blue Mountain Beach along Scenic Highway 30A, may opt for the 2026 Earth Day Travel Package. The package includes complimentary daily beach service, $26 off the stay, and a $26 donation to the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance (CBA) in support of Big Redfish Lake, one of the area’s rare coastal dune lakes.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve managed vacation rental properties in South Walton and Destin, and these two residential properties overlooking Big Redfish Lake are truly special,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “Our team recently partnered with the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance for a coastal cleanup around the lake, which reminded us of its immense beauty and unique ecology, and inspired our Earth Day package to support the conservation of this special waterway.”

This package blends the joy of vacationing at two of Highway 30A’s most scenic and private communities with the opportunity to support the monitoring and protection of one of Walton County’s rare coastal dune lakes. Big Redfish Lake is one of 15 named coastal dune lakes in Walton County, Florida. These rare ecosystems are found in only a few places worldwide and are unique due to their connection with the Gulf. Fed by rainfall, groundwater, small tributaries, and occasional storm surge, these lakes periodically open to the Gulf, creating a dynamic mix of fresh and salt water. The lake supports a diverse ecosystem, which is home to many species, including mullet, redfish, bream, cranes, osprey, herons, egrets, whitetail deer, raccoons, and many others that rely on the lake for nourishment and habitat. For guests, the lake provides a breadth of recreational opportunities, including paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

Guests staying at either of these residential communities will enjoy access to property amenities, including multiple pools, hot tubs, poolside lounge chairs, fitness centers, gas grills, firepits, and Big Redfish Lake access. As a bonus, guests will also enjoy complimentary daily beach service, which includes two chairs and one umbrella, set upon the beach each full day of the stay.

Each property offers its own unique way to experience Big Redfish Lake. Sanctuary by the Sea features direct beach access and a serene, amenity‑rich environment that has you feeling just like a local of this private paradise. While Sanctuary at Redfish offers resort‑style pools, on‑site canoes, and a scenic pontoon boat ride to the beach. Both communities provide a peaceful, secluded setting overlooking the lake and the Gulf.

For every Earth Day package booked during April, Newman‑Dailey will provide guests with $26 off their stay and donate $26 to the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, the nonprofit responsible for monitoring, restoring, and educating the public about Big Redfish Lake and the region’s coastal dune lake systems.

To reserve the Earth Day Package, guests simply book a stay for spring, summer or fall during April at either Sanctuary at Redfish or Sanctuary by the Sea and enter PROMO CODE: EARTHDAY26* when booking online or call Newman‑Dailey’s local vacation specialists at 850‑837‑1071, available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. Both properties are located minutes from Santa Rosa Beach, Grayton Beach, Seaside, and WaterColor, providing easy access to area restaurants and activities along Scenic Highway 30A. *Some restrictions apply. See offer page for details.

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Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded 1985, Newman-Dailey is celebrating 40+ years of welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at NewmanDailey.com.

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