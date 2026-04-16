Worldwide MNO - MVNO (Mobile Network Operators - Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026: 1400+ Operators from 217+ Countries Across the Globe

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MNO - MVNO (Mobile Network Operators - Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 (Special Combo Edition)" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This directory helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). This 'combo edition' features 1400+ operators from 217+ countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses. Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?



Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies, and more.



The MNO-MVNO Directory Combo Edition offers following information:

Worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) industry snapshot: Key insights, market size, top developments, key players, analyst advice, and forecasts for period 2026-2030.

Key insights, market size, top developments, key players, analyst advice, and forecasts for period 2026-2030. Operator Details: Registered Name, Brand, Region, Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.)

Registered Name, Brand, Region, Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.) Business Details: No. of Subscribers, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives

No. of Subscribers, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives Online presence: website/URL

website/URL Contacts: CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencers

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencers Formats Available: PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2026-2027 edition:

Worldwide coverage featuring a whopping 1400+ Operators (both MNO & MVNOs) from 217+ countries

featuring a whopping 1400+ Operators (both MNO & MVNOs) from 217+ countries 100% anti-spam US Law & European GDPR compliant

11600+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than the older edition

Up to 300% more contacts than the older edition Delivered in PDF/ Excel Formats: New user friendly PDF & easy to integrate XLS design

New user friendly PDF & easy to integrate XLS design With detailed Executive Summaries & Questions Answered: Giving clear and precise understanding of the worldwide telecom market 2026-2030.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Worldwide MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the Report

3. Africa MNO Directory 2026-2027

4. Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027

5. Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027

6. Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027

7. Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027

8. North America MNO Directory 2026-2027



Part 2: Worldwide MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027

1. Executive Summary

2. Questions Answered by the Report

3. Africa MVNO Directory 2026-2027

4. Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MVNO Directory 2026-2027

5. Europe MVNO Directory 2026-2027

6. Latin America MVNO Directory 2026-2027

7. Middle East MVNO Directory 2026-2027

8. North America MVNO Directory 2026-2027



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7koel8

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