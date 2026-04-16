Off The Hook Yachts Expands Into New Boat Sales With Sportsman And Phenom Brands, Powered By Unique Storage Ecosystem

Wilmington, NC, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH) (“Off the Hook Yachts” or “Off the Hook” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated, AI-powered marine marketplace and one of the largest buyers and sellers of used boats in the United States, today announced a major expansion with the addition of Sportsman Boats and Phenom Yachts.

"We are incredibly proud to serve the Wilmington community, one of the fastest growing cities in America. This is a market that understands boating, values the water, and continues to grow. Being part of Wilmington's expansion and contributing to its marine economy is something that we take seriously and are deeply excited about", said Jason Ruegg, President of Off The Hook Yachts.

"Sportsman Boats represents one of the most respected names in the industry - known for consistent quality, strong resale value, and a loyal customer base built over time. Phenom Yachts brings a complementary energy to the lineup, with a modern, performance-driven approach that resonates with the next generation of boaters. Together, these brands align perfectly with Off The Hook Yachts' platform where every new boat sold feeds a larger ecosystem of trade-ins, service, and long-term customer relationships. It’s a model designed not just for today's sale, but for the entire lifecycle of the customer", said Blake Phillips, COO of Off the Hook Yachts.

These brands will be sold through Bellhart Marine, located on Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina, a company Off The Hook has committed to acquire.

Strategic Differentiation: Sales + Storage + Service

While Bellhart Marine will serve as the Company’s retail dealership hub, Off The Hook will leverage Sloop Point Marina as a powerful supporting asset—creating a unique competitive advantage in the market.

Sloop Point is not a dealership, but rather a large-scale dry stack storage facility for customers, currently operating 224 racks with approvals to expand to 450.

This structure allows Off The Hook to offer something few, if any, competitors can match:

- Integrated Storage Access tied directly to boat purchases

- Immediate Customer Capture into Off The Hook’s ecosystem

- Long-term recurring revenue through storage and service

- A frictionless ownership experience for buyers

“No one else in our market combines dealership operations with this level of storage control,” the Company stated. “Sloop Point is a strategic tool that enhances our ability to sell boats faster and retain customers long after the initial transaction.”

Launch Incentive to Drive Immediate Sales

Customers who purchase a Sportsman boat through Bellhart Marine from now through July 31 will receive one year of complimentary storage at Sloop Point Marina.

Building a High-Margin Revenue Flywheel

The addition of new boat sales is expected to generate significant downstream revenue opportunities across Off The Hook’s platform, including:

- Trade-ins fueling pre-owned boat inventory

- Financing through in-house platform

- Extended warranties and protection products

- Insurance offerings

- Service and maintenance revenue

"We believe no one in the marine industry is better positioned to support a boat buyer with a trade than we are. Our fully integrated platform that combines new boat sales, a used boat marketplace, storage, service, and financing allow us to seamlessly take in trades, price them intelligently, and immediately place them into our ecosystem. That creates a smoother experience for the customer and a stronger supply engine for our business”, added Blake Philips.

Service Expansion and Market Opportunity

Bellhart Marine will oversee service operations tied to Sloop Point Marina. With up to 450 stored boats at full buildout and thousands more nearby, Off The Hook sees strong long-term service revenue potential. With Sportsman, Phenom, and Yellowfin, Off The Hook expects up to 100 new boat sales annually at scale.

Disciplined Expansion

Off The Hook emphasized this is a strategic expansion, not a shift away from its core used boat focus. Brian John, CEO of Off The Hook added "New boat sales are a strategic input into Off The Hook's core business, driving trade-ins, increasing used inventory supply, and accelerating customer acquisition into its ecosystem. Sportsman and Phenom have spent years building trust through product. We're building trust through the ownership experience. When you combine the two, you create a model that’s incredibly hard to replicate."

About Off The Hook YS Inc.

Founded in 2012, Off The Hook YS Inc. is a vertically integrated, AI-powered marine marketplace transforming how boats are bought, sold, and financed across the United States. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep transaction data, and a national acquisition network, the Company increases speed, transparency, and inventory velocity across boat brokerage, wholesale trading, auctions, financing, and marine services, with an integrated ecosystem that includes Autograph Yacht Group , Azure Funding , and proprietary lead-generation platforms. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Off The Hook is rapidly expanding its national footprint and market share within the $57 billion U.S. marine industry.

Contact

Off The Hook YS Inc.

Chad Corbin, Chief Financial Officer

chadcorbin@offthehookys.com

Investor Relations

ir@offthehookys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Off The Hook YS Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Off The Hook YS Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.