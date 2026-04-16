Wärtsilä’s 34SG engine makes its data center debut with new 412 MW U.S. project

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology group Wärtsilä has received an order to supply 412 MW of engine power to support a major new hyperscale data center project in Ohio, United States. The project includes 40 Wärtsilä 34SG (spark gas) engines. This order brings Wärtsilä’s total engine capacity sold into the US data center market to over 1.6 GW. The order was booked as intake by Wärtsilä in Q2 2026.

This latest order marks the first use of the highly proven 34SG model in a data center application. This engine is ideally suited for data center developers, offering a compelling combination of benefits compared to alternative power generation options. The 34SG model’s modular engine technology offers high efficiency, proven reliability, low water consumption, and strong performance in high-temperature environments, making it well-suited for AI-driven and high-performance data center applications. Its modular design accommodates data center developers looking for power solutions that can be deployed in modular blocks, scaling up to 500MW+.

“This project underscores the confidence data center developers place in Wärtsilä’s engine technology to deliver fast, flexible power at scale. As AI and cloud demand accelerate, operators need energy solutions that are efficient, resilient, and available on their timeline - not the grid’s. Wärtsilä provides that foundation, delivering dependable, high-performance power that scales as quickly as their infrastructure. The customer chose Wärtsilä for its proven reliability, rapid deployment, and strong operational efficiency across diverse operating conditions,” says Risto Paldanius, Vice President, Americas at Wärtsilä Energy.

The power plant will provide highly flexible, primary power, enabling the data center to operate off-grid and avoid long interconnection delays common to the U.S. market. Equipment deliveries are scheduled to align with an anticipated commercial operation date of early 2028.

This is Wärtsilä’s fourth data center-related order in the USA.



Media contact for more information on this release:

Katri Pehkonen

Communications Manager

Wärtsilä Energy

Mob: +358 50 591 6180

katri.pehkonen@wartsila.com

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Wärtsilä Energy in brief

Wärtsilä Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers and the power sector to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system expertise. Our solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Our engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Our track record comprises 81 GW of power plant capacity and over 130 energy storage installations in 180 countries around the world. About 35% of our operating installed base is under service agreements.

www.wartsila.com/energy

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy industries. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,900 professionals in 199 locations in 78 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2025, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 6.9 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

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