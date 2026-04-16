Global Virtual Telecom Service Providers (MVNOs/Virtual NSP/CSP/TSP) Directory 2026-2027: 900+ Operators from Over 65 Countries - 100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR Compliant

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Virtual Telecom Service Providers (Global MVNOs/Virtual NSP/CSP/TSP) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide Virtual Telecom Service Providers Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.



Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The worldwide MVNO Directory features 900+ operators from over 65 countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?



Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies, and more.



Worldwide Virtual Telecom Service Providers (MVNO) Directory offers the following information:

Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry snapshot: Key insights, market size, top developments, key players, analyst advice, and forecasts for period 2026-2030.

Key insights, market size, top developments, key players, analyst advice, and forecasts for period 2026-2030. Operator Details: Registered Name, Brand, Region, Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.)

Registered Name, Brand, Region, Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.) Business Details: No. of Subscribers, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives

No. of Subscribers, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives Online presence: website/URL

website/URL Contacts: CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencers

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencers Formats Available: PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2026-2027 edition:

Worldwide MVNO Market covered: 900+ Operators from over 65 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant

3673+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the worldwide virtual telecom market to corporates.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4mm13

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