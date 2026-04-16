58% of Enterprise Decision Makers Cite Analyst and Industry Reports as the Most Influential Purchase Drivers

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, today released Analyst Relations as a Revenue Engine: How Third-Party Credibility Drives Pipeline in B2B Supply Chain, a market analysis that reframes analyst relations as a measurable demand generation function rather than a communications exercise.

LeadCoverage analysis, alongside primary research from Forrester, Gartner, and 6sense, makes the case that supply chain technology companies investing in analyst relations and earned media show up on shortlists, while vendors who treat them as peripheral activities are fighting an uphill battle.

“An analyst relations placement is not a trophy, it’s a door that opens before a sales team ever knocks,” said Will Haraway, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, LeadCoverage. “Prospects that emerge from a Magic Quadrant, a MarketScape, or a Value Matrix are already warm: they’ve read your strengths, product roadmap, and vertical expertise and already find you credible. Maximizing that exposure is paramount in enterprise sales.”

This research comes as the supply chain technology market currently approaches $50 billion in annual addressable value, and as AI-powered research tools fundamentally restructure how enterprise buyers discover and evaluate vendors.

Key findings include:

58% of IT decision-makers at organizations with 1,000 or more employees cite analyst and industry reports as the most influential channels informing purchase decisions.



92% of B2B buyers begin their evaluation with at least one vendor already in mind before any formal process starts.



B2B buyers value third-party interactions 1.4x more than digital supplier interactions, a premium that increases rather than diminishes at the executive level.



94% of B2B buyers now use large language models during their buying process



90% of the citations driving brand visibility in LLMs come from earned media. AI search traffic converts at 14.2 percent compared to 2.8 percent for organic search, a 5.1x advantage.



LeadCoverage's LGER framework, the Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio, maps the compounding relationship between earned media, analyst citations, LLM visibility, and closed pipeline.

“The buyer who trusts you before you call is the buyer you can close,” continued Haraway. “Our research explores the mechanics of how that trust gets built, and why analyst relations is the most underinvested lever in supply chain marketing today."

Analyst Relations as a Revenue Engine: How Third-Party Credibility Drives Pipeline in B2B Supply Chain is available for download at leadcoverage.com/analyst-relations-revenue-engine.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com