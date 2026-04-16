Under Canvas Yosemite Now Open as California’s First DarkSky Approved Resort and Brand’s 13th Camp Location

DENVER, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under Canvas, the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, today announced the grand opening of Under Canvas Yosemite, marking the brand’s first location in California.

Set on 85 acres of forested mountainside in California’s Sierra Nevada, Under Canvas Yosemite serves as a singular gateway to Yosemite National Park, pairing immersive outdoor experiences with thoughtfully elevated comfort and design. The camp features 71 tents, safari-inspired accommodations, curated programming, and convenient access to one of the most iconic national parks in the United States.

The camp makes history as California’s first DarkSky Approved resort, certified by DarkSky International—a major milestone for responsible outdoor hospitality in the state and underscoring Under Canvas’ ongoing commitment to responsible outdoor hospitality through intentional lighting design, reduced light pollution, and guest education that preserves and celebrates the natural night sky.

“Under Canvas Yosemite marks our 13th camp and an exciting milestone as we expand into California,” said Sean Rush, Chief Operating Officer of Under Canvas. “With every new location, we hope to open access for travelers to explore amazing destinations like never before by bringing together unrivaled comfort, intentional design, and the spirit of adventure — and we’re thrilled to now give our guests the space to connect with the awe-inspiring Yosemite National Park.”



Stay Under Canvas

Under Canvas Yosemite brings the comforts of a boutique hotel into nature with safari-inspired canvas tents designed for relaxation and connection. Accommodations feature plush king-size beds with luxe linens, private ensuite bathrooms with hot showers, and private decks for enjoying the surrounding forest landscape. Guests can gather in the central lobby tent, which features lounge seating, café-style dining, communal spaces designed for connection, and an expansive outdoor yoga deck.

Gateway to Yosemite National Park

Located near Yosemite’s Big Oak Flat entrance, Under Canvas Yosemite provides convenient access to top attractions within Yosemite National Park, including waterfalls, granite cliffs, and giant sequoias. A Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) stop located directly across from the camp allows for easy, car-free park access.

Outdoor Adventure & Programming

Guests can enjoy a curated lineup of complimentary daily programming, including nightly campfires and s’mores, live acoustic music, yoga, and family-friendly activities. Through the on-site Adventure Concierge, guests can also book guided experiences in and around Yosemite National Park, including hiking tours, rock climbing, rafting, fly fishing, and photography excursions.

A Commitment to DarkSky Preservation

As a DarkSky Approved property, Under Canvas Yosemite meets rigorous standards for minimizing light pollution and protecting the natural night environment. The certification builds on Under Canvas’ growing portfolio of DarkSky Approved camps and reinforces its leadership in sustainable outdoor hospitality.

Combined with the region’s elevation and low ambient light, the camp delivers exceptional stargazing near Yosemite National Park, allowing guests to enjoy clear, unobstructed views of the night sky.

“DarkSky International applauds Under Canvas Yosemite for its commitment to preserving the natural night environment,” said James Brigagliano, DarkSky Lighting Program Manager at DarkSky International. “This certification not only protects the integrity of the night sky but also enhances the guest experience by reconnecting visitors with one of our most awe-inspiring natural resources.”

Under Canvas Yosemite’s inaugural season runs through October 26, 2026. Reservations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons are available now at www.undercanvas.com. Rates start at $314 per night, plus taxes and fees. For additional assets, please visit here.

Media Contact

J Public Relations

(619) 255-7069

undercanvas@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f693e69a-38fe-48a2-84d2-fb873fdb5db4