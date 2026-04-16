Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) Emerges as Technology Company With 169 Patents and Platform Ready to Deploy — The Verification Infrastructure Built for AI, Critical Minerals, Government, and Conservation





169 Pending Patents. 850,000+ Lines of Proprietary Code. 13 Institutional Domains. Restore.Earth Launches Q2 2026.

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Restore.Earth is the commercial operating platform of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) — the developer and sole owner of the world's first Physical Truth Infrastructure. Every verification event processed through Restore.Earth runs on SGTM's 169 pending patent applications, 850,000+ lines of proprietary production code, and permanent distributed ledger infrastructure. Investors and partners engaging with Restore.Earth are engaging directly with SGTM's technology and intellectual property.

ASTATULA, Fla., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today announces the Q2 2026 commercial launch of Restore.Earth and the simultaneous filing of its Annual Disclosure formally repositioning the Company as a technology company with 169 pending patent applications, a fully built platform, and a mission that reaches across 13 of the world's most critical institutional sectors.

The World Needed This. The Timing Made It Possible.

Fraud is not a new problem. It is the oldest problem in commerce. Someone claims work was done. Someone claims a mineral came from a verified source. Someone claims a government program delivered results. Someone claims a carbon credit represents real environmental work. The claim gets accepted. The payment goes out. And somewhere between the claim and the payment — the truth got lost.

What changed is that the technologies needed to solve this problem permanently — GPS, artificial intelligence, satellite imaging, and mathematical verification — all matured at the same moment. Each one proven. Each one operating at global scale. What nobody had done was connect them into a single pipeline that could confirm physical reality automatically, sequentially, and permanently — across every industry where the problem exists.

Sustainable Green Team built that pipeline. Protected it with 169 pending patent applications. Tested it through thousands of verified transactions. And is now deploying it commercially in Q2 2026. The window to build the verification standard for the physical world opened. One company was ready.

How It Works — Simple and Automatic.

When any physical event occurs on the Restore.Earth platform, it moves through five sequential verification stages automatically — before any financial instrument, certificate, or legal record is generated. GPS confirms the exact location. A five-model artificial intelligence ensemble requires consensus before proceeding. Four independent satellite data providers cross-reference physical conditions at that coordinate. A permanent public digital record is then created and broadcast across the Company's global media network.

That record — created before any claim is processed — is what makes Restore.Earth different from every compliance tool, audit platform, and verification service that came before it. Those systems check claims after the fact. Restore.Earth creates the truth record before the claim exists.

12 Industries. One Standard. Problems That Have Never Been Solved — Until Now.

The world's largest companies — Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and every major technology company expanding its AI infrastructure — are operating in industries where physical verification has never existed at scale. So are governments, defense contractors, conservation organizations, and healthcare systems. Restore.Earth addresses all of them with one architecture:

AI and Critical Minerals — Every AI data center being built today requires verified supply chains for the critical minerals — neodymium, gallium, cobalt, lithium — that power the chips inside. China controls the processing of most of them. The U.S. government has declared this a national security emergency. Restore.Earth's OriginChain pending patent covers GPS-confirmed mineral provenance for all 118 elements of the periodic table from the moment of physical extraction — the verification standard the AI industry needs and does not yet have.





Every AI data center being built today requires verified supply chains for the critical minerals — neodymium, gallium, cobalt, lithium — that power the chips inside. China controls the processing of most of them. The U.S. government has declared this a national security emergency. Restore.Earth's OriginChain pending patent covers GPS-confirmed mineral provenance for all 118 elements of the periodic table from the moment of physical extraction — the verification standard the AI industry needs and does not yet have. Government and Fraud Prevention — An estimated $175 billion in improper U.S. federal payments are made every year — on paperwork alone. No independent system has ever confirmed that the work claimed was actually performed at a specific GPS coordinate before the payment authorized. Restore.Earth closes that gap permanently.





An estimated $175 billion in improper U.S. federal payments are made every year — on paperwork alone. No independent system has ever confirmed that the work claimed was actually performed at a specific GPS coordinate before the payment authorized. Restore.Earth closes that gap permanently. Environmental Compliance and Carbon Markets — Carbon credits, soil carbon certifications, biochar verifications, and regenerative agriculture claims are routinely issued without GPS-confirmed physical proof of the underlying environmental work. Restore.Earth generates six simultaneous verified environmental credit instruments from a single GPS-confirmed scan — the first system capable of doing so.





Carbon credits, soil carbon certifications, biochar verifications, and regenerative agriculture claims are routinely issued without GPS-confirmed physical proof of the underlying environmental work. Restore.Earth generates six simultaneous verified environmental credit instruments from a single GPS-confirmed scan — the first system capable of doing so. Defense and Supply Chain Integrity — Defense prime contractors cannot currently prove that critical minerals in their supply chains came from verified domestic or allied-nation sources. Restore.Earth's verification architecture generates DFARS-compliant chain-of-custody documentation from the moment of physical extraction — independently auditable by DoD contracting officers without requesting documentation from the operator.





Defense prime contractors cannot currently prove that critical minerals in their supply chains came from verified domestic or allied-nation sources. Restore.Earth's verification architecture generates DFARS-compliant chain-of-custody documentation from the moment of physical extraction — independently auditable by DoD contracting officers without requesting documentation from the operator. Conservation and Wildlife — Species monitoring, habitat restoration, invasive species detection, and angler catch verification have never had a GPS-confirmed, independently verifiable record system. Restore.Earth's CatchChain and WildScan pending patents create the first permanent conservation record infrastructure for the outdoor sports and conservation community.





Species monitoring, habitat restoration, invasive species detection, and angler catch verification have never had a GPS-confirmed, independently verifiable record system. Restore.Earth's CatchChain and WildScan pending patents create the first permanent conservation record infrastructure for the outdoor sports and conservation community. Election Integrity — Ballot chain-of-custody verification has never operated at the GPS-confirmed physical level. Restore.Earth's Sovereign Election Integrity pending patent architecture provides the first independently verifiable physical record of ballot custody from casting through certification.





Ballot chain-of-custody verification has never operated at the GPS-confirmed physical level. Restore.Earth's Sovereign Election Integrity pending patent architecture provides the first independently verifiable physical record of ballot custody from casting through certification. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Supply Chains — Counterfeit pharmaceuticals and unverified medical supply chains cost lives and billions annually. Restore.Earth's verification pipeline creates GPS-confirmed chain-of-custody records at every physical transfer point — independently auditable without platform cooperation.





Counterfeit pharmaceuticals and unverified medical supply chains cost lives and billions annually. Restore.Earth's verification pipeline creates GPS-confirmed chain-of-custody records at every physical transfer point — independently auditable without platform cooperation. Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction Finance — In conflict zones and disaster areas, aid delivery and reconstruction funds are routinely diverted because no independent system confirms physical delivery occurred. Restore.Earth's humanitarian verification architecture creates GPS-confirmed delivery records that cannot be fabricated or altered after the fact.



The Declaration.

Alongside this announcement, the Company has filed its Annual Disclosure for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 — formally repositioning Sustainable Green Team as a Physical Truth Infrastructure technology company. The platform completed a rigorous test phase in Q1 2026 with thousands of successful verified transactions. It is deployed. It is operational. It is ready to scale.

Since October 2025, Tony Raynor — Founder and Chief Executive Officer — has drawn no salary. He will receive no cash compensation until the Company's shareholders have won. That is not a PR statement. It is a matter of public record filed today with OTC Markets.

The patent schedule is public. The platform is live. Everything disclosed today can be verified without contacting the Company at sgtmtech.com/sgtm/technology .

"There are moments when everything that needed to exist to solve a problem finally exists at the same time. GPS. AI. Satellite imaging. Mathematical verification at global scale. We saw that moment. We built the pipeline. We put the patent protection around the standard. And we built it for a reason that goes beyond any single market — because the inability to verify that a physical event actually occurred has cost this planet and its people more than any other single problem in human history. We are not coming for one industry. We are coming for all of them. This is what we built. This is what we are deploying. And we are doing it because it is right."

— Tony Raynor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM, LTD. (OTC: SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is the developer and sole owner of the world's first Physical Truth Infrastructure — a GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced physical event verification system spanning 13 institutional domains with a total addressable market exceeding $47 trillion across 195 nations. The Company holds 169 pending U.S. patent applications, operates the Restore.Earth verification platform, and markets Water Less Garden and regenerative soil products through online and retail channels. The complete patent schedule is publicly available at sgtmtech.com/sgtm/technology . For more information visit www.restore.earth and www.sgtmtech.com .

SAFE HARBOR ACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding the Company's future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company's pending patent applications have not been examined or granted by the USPTO. Total addressable market figures represent estimates across multiple institutional sectors and do not constitute revenue projections. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

INVESTOR CONTACT Brian Rivera — Vice President, Investor Relations

brivera@sgtmltd.com

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

24200 County Road 561 | Astatula, Florida 34705

www.restore.earth | www.sgtmtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d67a95-06e5-4370-845e-139047f32e4d