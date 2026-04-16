Omada Health to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close, and host a conference call to review the results at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at https://investors.omadahealth.com . A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at the same link and will remain accessible for approximately 12 months.

Those participating via conference call can pre-register using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI854bc0e1054e4e9cabe5018d564013fe

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is reverse engineering the way healthcare is delivered in America, putting the space between doctor visits–where health is won or lost–at the center of care. Today's healthcare system poorly serves chronic conditions that require ongoing support outside of the exam room, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, and musculoskeletal conditions. Omada’s virtual-first model combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-enabled technology to deliver personalized care at scale, including support for GLP-1 therapy. Omada has served more than two million members since launch across 2,000+ employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and health systems. Learn more at omadahealth.com.

Contacts

Craig Gracey

IR@omadahealth.com