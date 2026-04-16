Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Build a Luxury Home at Hidden Oaks in Chatsworth, California

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the final opportunity for Southern California home shoppers to purchase a new home at its Hidden Oaks community in Chatsworth, California. Only a limited number of homes remain in this intimate enclave providing unparalleled luxury living in a serene setting near the Santa Susana Mountains.





Hidden Oaks features home designs ranging from 4,205 to 5,284 square feet, with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Priced from $2.1 million, the homes showcase stunning architectural styles, including coastal contemporary, modern, and modern farmhouse, creating a picturesque streetscape. Personalization options include floating staircases, prep kitchens, multi-slide stacking doors, extended outdoor living rooms, and primary suite decks, allowing home shoppers to design a home tailored to their lifestyle.

Located near Westfield Topanga, Topanga Village, and the Vineyards at Porter Ranch, Hidden Oaks offers convenient access to premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. With no Mello Roos and expansive home sites, the community provides a rare combination of luxury and value.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Hidden Oaks is a truly special community with innovative home designs and an exceptional location," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "We encourage home shoppers to visit soon and take advantage of this final opportunity to build their dream home in this extraordinary neighborhood."





The Hidden Oaks Sales Center is located at 9563 N Andora Ave in Chatsworth and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Wednesday hours from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 844-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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