Canon Adds Four Influential Imaging Leaders to Explorers of Light Program Designed to Educate and Inspire the Next Generation of Visual Storytellers

Melville, NY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced four acclaimed visual artists across photography and moving images will join its prestigious Explorers of Light program. Representing a dynamic mix of genres and experiences, the new cohort builds on the program’s three-decade legacy of bringing together elite artists to inspire, teach, and collaborate, all in service of uplifting the craft of professional image creation.

Canon is proud to welcome Dixie Dixon, Lindsey Conklin, Steve Sanders, and Bryan Gentry as the newest members of this group of influential visual artists. Each brings a unique perspective, deep expertise, and a genuine commitment to storytelling that reflects the diversity and breadth of visual art celebrated by the Explorers of Light program.

"For over three decades, the Explorers of Light program has stood as a beacon for technical excellence and artistic bravery,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “By welcoming Dixie, Lindsey, Steve, and Bryan into this prestigious circle, we aren't just adding names to a roster—we are integrating four master storytellers who embody the future of visual art. Their collective expertise ensures that Canon’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of creators remains as vibrant and influential as ever."

Throughout the year, the Explorers of Light share their photographic passions and technical expertise with eager audiences of photo professionals, hobbyists, and enthusiasts in a variety of personal appearances, seminars, and gallery showings.

Meet Canon’s Newest Explorers of Light:

Dixie Dixon : Fashion/ Photography & Cinematography

About Dixie: Dixie is an internationally renowned fashion, lifestyle, and commercial advertising photographer and film director based out of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. Over the past decade, she has brought creative visions to life for brands such as Disney, Virgin, Elle, and Marriott, as well as advertising agencies, fashion and commercial clients, and celebrities including Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Ireland, and Micah Parsons.

In addition to creating award-winning campaigns and productions as head of a full-service production company, Dixie has been a sought-after photographic educator for more than 10 years and authored the book Secrets of Fashion and Lifestyle Photography, a guide for breaking into the industry.

Top Gear Picks : Canon EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R1, EOS C80, RF24mm F1.4 L VCM, RF50mm F1.2 L USM, RF85mm F1.2 L USM, RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM, RF10-20mm F4 L IS STM, RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM, and RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM.

“Photography has always been my passport into the unknown — every new chapter begins with the courage to follow the light somewhere you’ve never been before.”

Lindsey Conklin : Wedding/ Cinematography

About Lindsey: With more than two decades of experience, Lindsey is a wedding filmmaker renowned for crafting cinematic, emotionally grounded stories with an emphasis on intention, authenticity and timeless visual language.

As co-founder of Le Rêve Films, Lindsey has worked across more than 20 U.S. states, more than 10 countries and five continents, documenting celebrations at the highest level of the wedding and events industry. Her work has been commissioned by celebrity clients, professional athletes, and discerning families worldwide—including filming a wedding at the White House.

Top Gear Picks : Canon EOS C400, EOS C80, EOS C50, RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM.

“It never gets lost on me how much of a privilege it is to be present for some of the most intimate moments of people’s lives—moments even close friends or family may never witness. That responsibility shapes how I film, and why I approach every story with care, restraint, and intention, knowing these stories will be revisited for generations.”

Steve Sanders : Sports/ Photography

About Steve: Steve is a seasoned professional photographer whose career spans a wide range of disciplines, including weddings, portraits, sports, events, commercial advertising, architecture, and food photography. This diverse foundation led him to his current role as director of photography for the Kansas City Chiefs football club. Steve has photographed the Chiefs for more than 30 years, including three Super Bowl Championships and two AFC championships, milestones that underscore both his access and artistry.

As a graduate of the Colorado Institute of Art, Steve has long been committed to mentoring aspiring photographers. Over the past decade, many of the young photographers he has worked with have gone on to notable success as department leaders and professional photographers.

Top Gear Picks : Canon EOS R1, RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM, RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM, RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, RF28-70mm F2 L USM, and RF20mm F1.4 L VCM.

“We are all historians, telling the moments we see through our photographs, be prepared, put yourself in the right place to succeed and shoot it right not raw.”

Bryan Gentry : Cinematography

About Bryan Gentry: Bryan is an award-nominated Director of Photography (DP) based in Newark, New Jersey, whose visual storytelling spans feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, and television. Since making his debut as DP on Discovery ID “The Perfect Murder” in 2013, Bryan has built a career defined by cinematic precision and emotional depth. Known for his keen eye for lighting and composition, Bryan brings a bold, immersive style to every project. His recent work includes the Emmy-nominated documentary series “Stax: Soulsville, USA”, and the acclaimed feature documentary “Luther: Never Too Much”, for which he earned a Black Reel Award nomination for Outstanding Cinematography. Whether capturing iconic music legends or shaping narratives that resonate, Bryan continues to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, one frame at a time.

Top Gear Picks : Canon EOS C400, EOS C50, Sumire Prime Lenses Flex Zoom CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, Flex Zoom CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, Flex Zoom CN-E14-35MM T1.7 L S, and Flex Zoom CN-E31.5-95MM T1.7 L S.

"My passion for imagery began in my youth. It is a devotion that remains unchanged, as I continue to approach every project with the mindset of a student. To me, the cinematographer carries both the profound responsibility and the distinct power of truth."

​​For additional information and samples of work, please visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/learning/inspiration/inspirational-stories-list/explorers-of-light

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years1. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1 Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.