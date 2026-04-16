1 Day Virtual Course: Essential Skills for Writing Successful Business Cases

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Skills for Writing Successful Business Cases (May 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By creating a comprehensive business case, organisations can ensure that projects are well-conceived, justified, and planned; ultimately increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes and sustainable value creation.

By honing your writing skills, you will create documents that present a comprehensive analysis and justification for a proposed business initiative, project or investment.

By giving decision-makers a clear understanding of a proposed initiative within a well-conceived business case, they will have all the details of the opportunity proposed, including:

The potential benefits

Costs involved

Possible risks and how to mitigate against them

Feasibility assessments

A clear, well written document is a vital step in justifying a project and facilitates informed decision-making. It is a means of presenting a proposed initiative in the best light, demonstrating how it will add value to the organisation and help to prioritise investment.

During this half-day course, the expert trainer will cover best practise in writing business cases, cover what to include in your rationale and explain how to put them to best use to give you a greater chance of proposing a successful business initiative.

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Senior business executives and managers

Business development managers

Project managers

In-house and private practice lawyers

Heads of legal teams

This course works well alongside the change management, project management and process management workshops.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the purpose and benefits of businesses cases

Business cases in practice: implementation and evaluation

Summary and final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccpk9t

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