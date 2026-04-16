Measuring Performance in Clinical Research Management Course: How to Use Metrics Effectively to Gain Real, Actionable Insights Into the Progress of Your Clinical Research Projects (ONLINE)

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Measuring Performance in Clinical Research Management (May 6, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical, insight-driven workshop will show you how to use metrics effectively to gain real, actionable insights into the progress of your clinical research projects.

You'll learn the crucial difference between two types of metrics:

Leading metrics - essential tools for forecasting project outcomes in real time

Lagging metrics - historical data that explains what has already happened

While lagging metrics are common, leading metrics are rare and incredibly valuable for project managers aiming to stay on top of issues before they become costly delays.

We'll explore the role of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) - metrics that are truly key to performance and predictive in nature. By definition, the most meaningful KPIs are leading metrics, and understanding how to identify and use them is critical for effective project control.

The session also dives into the concept of deliverables and how they feed into the calculation of Earned Value (EV) - arguably the ultimate leading metric and KPI when it comes to tracking clinical project progress.

You'll walk away with a clear understanding of how to apply Earned Value Management (EVM) techniques in real-world clinical research settings, with a hands-on demonstration to bring the learning to life.

Who Should Attend:

This session will be beneficial to anyone involved in clinical research. It is applicable to professionals working in Pharma, Clinical Research Organisations (CROs), and Investigator sites.

Roles that will particularly benefit include:

Vice Presidents (VPs) of Project Management

Senior Directors

All levels of Project Managers

All levels of Clinical Research Associates (CRAs)

All levels of Clinical Trial Administrators (CTAs)

Procurement and Outsourcing Personnel

Project Finance Personnel

Key Topics Covered:

Leading and lag metrics

Discussion on the merits of the various metrics commonly used

Discussion on the use of behavioural metrics

Defining a list of deliverables

Earned value theory

Earned value - a practical demonstration

Q&A and key take aways

Speakers

Roger Joby: Director 1to1to1 Project Management Consultancy and Visiting Research Fellow Liverpool JM University

An international pharmaceutical project management consultant and educator with over 40 years' experience, principally for Clinical Research Organisations in both clinical operations and bids, and contract departments.

Roger is a Board member of the Institute of Clinical Research and is a visiting Research Fellow at Liverpool JM University. He is involved in academic research and has published papers and written articles on the application of Earned Value Management in Clinical Research with colleagues at Liverpool JM University. Roger specialises in customising project management tools like EVM, Risk Analysis, etc to suit client-specific needs in the highly uncertain world of drug development.

Roger has worked as an independent consultant since the year 2000, but prior to this he worked in both sponsor and supplier companies in clinical research latterly in senior management positions.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwnrpo

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