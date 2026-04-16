Nomagic Hires New Chief Scientist from Google DeepMind to Lead Development of Foundational Models for Robotics

WARSAW, Poland, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomagic , a leading robotics company applying advanced Physical AI to warehouse automation, has appointed Markus Wulfmeier , formerly of Google DeepMind, as Chief Scientist. In this newly created role, Dr. Wulfmeier will lead Nomagic’s research on Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, accelerating the company’s Robotics Foundation Model (RFM), a next-generation AI system designed to generalize across complex physical tasks.

Working with Nomagic’s engineering and research teams, he will leverage the company’s “Library of Chaos” – an ever-growing proprietary dataset of millions of real-world edge cases collected from live warehouse operations – to train and validate advanced end-to-end VLA models. His work will also advance complex object manipulation, combining real-world data with new demonstrations, while enhancing both online and offline reinforcement learning capabilities across Nomagic’s software stack.

“Markus joins Nomagic at a pivotal moment as we scale the development and deployment of Physical AI systems that are transforming warehouse fulfillment,” said Kacper Nowicki, CEO of Nomagic. “Just as large language models have redefined digital AI, VLA models are redefining automation in the physical world. Markus will help us accelerate the development of foundational models built on real-world data – enabling high-reliability robot operations both for edge case resolution and completely new use cases.”

“Building physical intelligence is about drastically increasing capability while reducing the cost of your next deployment,” said Markus Wulfmeier, Chief Scientist at Nomagic. “Instead of focusing on teleoperation or simulation, Nomagic is uniquely positioned to leverage a continuous stream of production data. We are building the 'internet data' of robotics – bootstrapping physical AI with machines that are already generating value. I'm eager to collaborate with the wider community and advance research where it actually counts: grounded in deployment.”

As Nomagic develops its cutting-edge Physical AI solutions, it is continuously producing its own analog of internet-scale information: deployment data from real systems operating in production environments. This "internet data" of robotics is the by-product of machines doing useful work. By uniting world-class machine learning expertise and large-scale, real-world interaction training data under Dr. Wulfmeier’s leadership, the company is strengthening its position as a global leader in the development of Robotics Foundation Models.

Dr. Wulfmeier was a core member of Gemini Robotics, where he helped shape its post-training strategy. He conducted postdoctoral research at the Oxford Robotics Institute and Oxford University’s New College, and has held visiting scholar positions at UC Berkeley , ETH Zurich and MIT. His research has been published in Science Robotics, Science, and leading machine learning and robotics conferences and journals. Dr. Wulfmeier holds a Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford and degrees from Leibniz Universität Hannover. He has been awarded four patents in machine learning and robotics and is a member of ELLIS .

The announcement is made in conjunction with MODEX 2026 , where Nomagic has been showcasing Pick , their flagship AI-powered robotic picking system, and Spot , the intelligent picking software layer that shows how its AI makes decisions. The company is continuing to expand in the U.S., with plans to open a new headquarters and grow its engineering and commercial teams.

About Nomagic

Nomagic is a leading robotics company applying breakthrough general-purpose Physical AI to optimize warehouse operations. The company's deployed robots learn from a massive set of real operational data, built over millions of tasks in 24/7 environments, that trains an adaptable Physical AI platform handling a variety of warehouse tasks. Nomagic’s next-generation VLA (visual language action) models integrate automatically into the fleet of AI-powered robots, accelerating autonomy, improving efficiency, while setting the industry standard for the fastest deployment time. For more information visit nomagic.ai .

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