Gemini Space Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Gemini Space Station, Inc. - GEMI

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 18, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: GEMI), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 12, 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”), and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026 (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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About the Lawsuit

Gemini and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) the Company had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that the Company was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants’ public statements throughout the class period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Methvin v. Gemini Space Station, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-02261.

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