Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Westamerica Bancorporation Westamerica Bancorporation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2026 of $27.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.13. First quarter 2026 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $300 thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2025 net income of $27.8 million and EPS of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02.

"Westamerica’s first quarter 2026 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 42 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $1.4 million at March 31, 2026,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.0 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2026 and 997 thousand shares were retired using the Company’s share repurchase plan,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $52.7 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2026 was 3.98 percent compared to 4.00 percent for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2026 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2025.

The Company recognized a $300 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2026. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $11.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2026 totaled $9.6 million compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025.   Debit card fees declined $174 thousand from the fourth quarter 2025 to the first quarter 2026 and the Company recognized unrealized securities losses of $247 thousand in the first quarter 2026.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2026 were $25.9 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Salaries and related benefits expense were higher in the first quarter 2026 when compared to fourth quarter 2025 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher benefit costs.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2026 was $9.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 income tax provision includes a $628 thousand increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

  Public Information April 16, 2026 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
March 31, 2026    
      
1. Net Income Summary.    
  (in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$52,690 $56,390 -6.6%$53,549 
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (300) (550)n/m - 
 Noninterest Income 9,607  10,321 -6.9% 10,003 
 Noninterest Expense 25,911  25,127 3.1% 25,466 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 36,686  42,134 -12.9% 38,086 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 9,331  11,097 -15.9% 10,279 
 Net Income$27,355 $31,037 -11.9%$27,807 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 24,306  26,642 -8.8% 24,849 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 24,306  26,642 -8.8% 24,849 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$1.13 $1.16 -2.6%$1.12 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 1.13  1.16 -2.6% 1.12 
 Return On Assets (a) 1.84% 2.03%  1.82%
 Return On Common    
 Equity (a) 11.0% 11.9%  10.8%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.74% 3.90%  3.76%
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 41.6% 37.7%  40.1%
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$0.46 $0.44 4.5%$0.46 
 Common Dividend Payout    
 Ratio 41% 38%  41%
      
2. Net Interest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$55,985 $59,786 -6.4%$57,031 
 Interest Expense 3,295  3,396 -3.0% 3,482 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$52,690 $56,390 -6.6%$53,549 
      
 Average Earning Assets$5,644,066 $5,794,836 -2.6%$5,666,854 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,754,298  2,770,099 -0.6% 2,731,820 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) (a) 3.98% 4.14%  4.00%
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.24% 0.24%  0.24%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.74% 3.90%  3.76%
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities (a) 0.49% 0.50%  0.51%
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.49% 3.64%  3.49%
      
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.    
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
      
 Total Assets$6,034,899 $6,187,321 -2.5%$6,055,696 
 Total Earning Assets 5,644,066  5,794,836 -2.6% 5,666,854 
 Total Loans 708,613  789,935 -10.3% 727,540 
 Commercial Loans 110,159  120,189 -8.3% 112,830 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 477,402  497,379 -4.0% 482,133 
 Consumer Loans 121,052  172,367 -29.8% 132,577 
 Total Investment Securities 4,469,072  4,395,565 1.7% 4,343,373 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 3,643,302  3,539,528 2.9% 3,504,978 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 811,170  841,810 -3.6% 823,690 
 Equity Securities 14,600  14,227 2.6% 14,705 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 466,381  609,336 -23.5% 595,941 
      
 Loans / Deposits 14.7% 15.9%  15.0%
      
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.  
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
      
 Total Deposits$4,822,635 $4,958,554 -2.7%$4,837,964 
 Noninterest Demand 2,206,530  2,293,059 -3.8% 2,236,646 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,543  935,054 -1.6% 894,816 
 Savings 1,628,180  1,649,631 -1.3% 1,636,817 
 Time greater than $100K 23,738  29,460 -19.4% 24,428 
 Time less than $100K 43,644  51,350 -15.0% 45,257 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 138,193  104,604 32.1% 130,502 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 138,193  104,604 32.1% 130,502 
 Shareholders' Equity 1,008,613  1,055,925 -4.5% 1,019,086 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 45.8% 46.2%  46.2%
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.6% 98.4%  98.6%
      
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.   
  (dollars in thousands) 
  Q1'2026 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,644,066 $55,985 3.98% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 708,613  9,936 5.68% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 110,159  1,692 6.21% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 477,402  6,384 5.42% 
 Consumer Loans 121,052  1,860 6.23% 
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,469,072  41,793 3.74% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,643,302  32,769 3.60% 
 Corporate Securities 1,920,776  12,642 2.63% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 349,347  4,926 5.64% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 1,018,548  12,123 4.76% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 308,433  2,720 3.53% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 46,198  358 3.10% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 811,170  8,549 4.22% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 42,622  254 2.38% 
 Corporate Securities 738,979  8,028 4.35% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 29,569  267 3.61% 
 Equity Securities (FTE) 14,600  475 13.02% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 466,381  4,256 3.65% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 5,644,066  3,295 0.24% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,754,298  3,295 0.49% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,616,105  3,089 0.48% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,543  45 0.02% 
 Savings 1,628,180  3,002 0.75% 
 Time less than $100K 43,644  31 0.29% 
 Time greater than $100K 23,738  11 0.18% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 138,193  206 0.61% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 138,193  206 0.61% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $52,690 3.74% 
      
  Q1'2025 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,794,836 $59,786 4.14% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 789,935  10,744 5.51% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 120,189  1,845 6.21% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 497,379  6,473 5.28% 
 Consumer Loans 172,367  2,426 5.70% 
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,395,565  42,339 3.85% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,539,528  33,305 3.76% 
 Corporate Securities 1,991,278  13,522 2.72% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 915,873  14,422 6.30% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 254,126  2,034 3.20% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 311,297  2,777 3.57% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (FTE) 62,651  496 3.17% 
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,303  54 5.13% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 841,810  8,586 4.08% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 56,006  329 2.35% 
 Corporate Securities 736,089  7,815 4.25% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (FTE) 49,715  442 3.56% 
 Equity Securities 14,227  448 12.60% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336  6,703 4.40% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 5,794,836  3,396 0.24% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,770,099  3,396 0.50% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,665,495  3,229 0.49% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054  46 0.02% 
 Savings 1,649,631  3,128 0.77% 
 Time less than $100K 51,350  38 0.30% 
 Time greater than $100K 29,460  17 0.24% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 104,604  167 0.65% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 104,604  167 0.65% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $56,390 3.90% 
      
6. Noninterest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$3,332 $3,381 -1.4%$3,270 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,739  2,733 0.2% 2,690 
 Debit Card Fees 1,324  1,581 -16.3% 1,498 
 Trust Fees 927  899 3.1% 923 
 ATM Processing Fees 450  463 -2.8% 484 
 Other Service Fees 408  429 -4.9% 426 
 Bank Owned    
 Life Insurance Gains -  102 n/m - 
 Unrealized (Losses) Gains    
 on Equity Securities (247) - n/m 30 
 Other Noninterest Income 674  733 -8.0% 682 
 Total Noninterest Income$9,607 $10,321 -6.9%$10,003 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$62,297 $66,711 -6.6%$63,552 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 15.4% 15.5%  15.7%
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.28%  0.27%
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share (a)$10.39 $10.16 2.3%$10.15 
      
7. Noninterest Expense.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$12,325 $12,126 1.6%$11,871 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,427  5,038 7.7% 5,426 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,788  2,697 3.4% 2,701 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 1,110  915 21.3% 891 
 Professional Fees 462  395 17.0% 540 
 Courier Service 734  688 6.7% 843 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,065  3,268 -6.2% 3,194 
 Total Noninterest Expense$25,911 $25,127 3.1%$25,466 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.86% 1.76%  1.78%
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 41.6% 37.7%  40.1%
      
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
      
 Average Total Loans$708,613 $789,935 -10.3%$727,540 
      
 Beginning of Period    
 Allowance for Credit    
 Losses on Loans (ACLL)$11,573 $14,780 -21.7%$11,859 
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (300) (550)n/m - 
 Net ACLL Losses (122) (316)-61.4% (286)
 End of Period ACLL$11,151 $13,914 -19.9%$11,573 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses 85% 82%  61%
 Net ACLL Losses /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.07% -0.16%  -0.16%
      
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$11,151 $13,914 -19.9%$11,573 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Held to Maturity    
 Securities 1  1 0.0% 1 
 Total Allowance for Credit    
 Losses$11,152 $13,915 -19.9%$11,574 
      
 Allowance for Unfunded    
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201 
      
9. Credit Quality.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
      
 Nonperforming Loans:    
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual    
 Loans$380 $- n/m$768 
 Performing Nonaccrual    
 Loans 785  - n/m 706 
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 1,165  - n/m 1,474 
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days    
 Past Due 277  277 0.0% 340 
 Total Nonperforming Loans$1,442 $277 n/m$1,814 
      
 Total Loans Outstanding$696,204 $771,030 -9.7%$726,482 
      
 Total Assets 5,864,450  5,966,624 -1.7% 5,960,180 
      
 Loans:    
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$11,151 $13,914 -19.9%$11,573 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans / Loans 1.60% 1.80%  1.59%
 Nonperforming Loans /    
 Total Loans 0.21% 0.04%  0.25%
      
10. Capital.    
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
    % 
  3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
      
 Shareholders' Equity$882,690 $923,138 -4.4%$933,509 
 Total Assets 5,864,450  5,966,624 -1.7% 5,960,180 
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Assets 15.05% 15.47%  15.66%
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Loans 126.79% 119.73%  128.50%
 Tangible Common Equity    
 Ratio 13.25% 13.71%  13.90%
 Common Shares Outstanding 23,631  26,360 -10.4% 24,623 
 Common Equity Per Share$37.35 $35.02 6.7%$37.91 
 Market Value Per Common    
 Share 52.15  50.63 3.0% 47.83 
      
  (shares in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
 Share Retirements (Issuances):    
 Total Shares Retired 1,001  361 n/m 485 
 Average Retirement Price$50.94 $50.96 n/m$48.13 
 Net Shares Retired 992  348 n/m 484 
      
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.    
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
 Assets:    
 Cash and Due from Banks$397,284 $727,336 -45.4%$567,801 
      
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale:    
 Corporate Securities 1,835,522  1,802,791 1.8% 1,804,080 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 293,987  822,111 -64.2% 424,614 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 1,123,422  250,844 347.9% 891,906 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 298,502  299,722 -0.4% 302,412 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions 45,422  60,581 -25.0% 45,722 
 Total Debt Securities    
    Available for Sale 3,596,855  3,236,049 11.1% 3,468,734 
      
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity:    
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 41,271  53,528 -22.9% 43,734 
 Corporate Securities 732,168  737,146 -0.7% 742,244 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (1) 26,119  48,674 -46.3% 33,596 
 Total Debt Securities    
    Held to Maturity (1) 799,558  839,348 -4.7% 819,574 
      
 Loans 696,204  771,030 -9.7% 726,482 
 Allowance For Credit Losses    
 on Loans (11,151) (13,914)-19.9% (11,573)
 Total Loans, net 685,053  757,116 -9.5% 714,909 
      
 Premises and Equipment, net 25,968  25,722 1.0% 25,722 
 Identifiable Intangibles, net -  72 n/m - 
 Goodwill 121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673 
 Other Assets 238,059  259,308 -8.2% 241,767 
      
 Total Assets$5,864,450 $5,966,624 -1.7%$5,960,180 
      
 Liabilities and Shareholders'    
 Equity:    
 Deposits:    
 Noninterest-Bearing$2,135,925 $2,241,802 -4.7%$2,252,490 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 939,285  920,461 2.0% 907,124 
 Savings 1,643,599  1,633,445 0.6% 1,613,384 
 Time 64,943  78,387 -17.2% 67,021 
 Total Deposits 4,783,752  4,874,095 -1.9% 4,840,019 
      
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 144,456  113,219 27.6% 137,298 
 Total Short-Term    
 Borrowed Funds 144,456  113,219 27.6% 137,298 
      
 Other Liabilities 53,552  56,172 -4.7% 49,354 
 Total Liabilities 4,981,760  5,043,486 -1.2% 5,026,671 
      
 Shareholders' Equity:    
 Common Equity:    
 Paid-In Capital 422,348  470,844 -10.3% 440,015 
 Accumulated Other    
 Comprehensive Loss (107,267) (136,768)-21.6% (91,139)
 Retained Earnings 567,609  589,062 -3.6% 584,633 
 Total Shareholders' Equity 882,690  923,138 -4.4% 933,509 
      
 Total Liabilities and    
    Shareholders' Equity$5,864,450 $5,966,624 -1.7%$5,960,180 
      
12. Income Statements.    
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$9,879 $10,669 -7.4%$10,233 
 Equity Securities 446  422 5.7% 433 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for Sale 32,695  33,203 -1.5% 31,779 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 8,494  8,494 0.0% 8,355 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 4,256  6,703 -36.5% 5,988 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 55,770  59,491 -6.3% 56,788 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 45  46 -2.2% 45 
 Savings Deposits 3,002  3,128 -4.0% 3,195 
 Time Deposits 42  55 -23.6% 45 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 206  167 23.5% 197 
 Total Interest Expense 3,295  3,396 -3.0% 3,482 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 52,475  56,095 -6.5% 53,306 
      
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (300) (550)n/m - 
      
 Noninterest Income:    
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts 3,332  3,381 -1.4% 3,270 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,739  2,733 0.2% 2,690 
 Debit Card Fees 1,324  1,581 -16.3% 1,498 
 Trust Fees 927  899 3.1% 923 
 ATM Processing Fees 450  463 -2.8% 484 
 Other Service Fees 408  429 -4.9% 426 
 Bank Owned    
 Life Insurance Gains -  102 n/m - 
 Other Noninterest Income 427  733 -41.7% 712 
 Total Noninterest Income 9,607  10,321 -6.9% 10,003 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 12,325  12,126 1.6% 11,871 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,427  5,038 7.7% 5,426 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,788  2,697 3.4% 2,701 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 1,110  915 21.3% 891 
 Professional Fees 462  395 17.0% 540 
 Courier Service 734  688 6.7% 843 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,065  3,268 -6.2% 3,194 
 Total Noninterest Expense 25,911  25,127 3.1% 25,466 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 36,471  41,839 -12.8% 37,843 
 Income Tax Provision 9,116  10,802 -15.6% 10,036 
 Net Income$27,355 $31,037 -11.9%$27,807 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 24,306  26,642 -8.8% 24,849 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 24,306  26,642 -8.8% 24,849 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$1.13 $1.16 -2.6%$1.12 
 Diluted Earnings 1.13  1.16 -2.6% 1.12 
 Dividends Paid 0.46  0.44 4.5% 0.46 
      
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:    
 (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
      
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
      
 (a) Annualized    
      
 Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. 




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