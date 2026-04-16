Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2026 of $27.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.13. First quarter 2026 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $300 thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2025 net income of $27.8 million and EPS of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02.
"Westamerica’s first quarter 2026 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 42 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $1.4 million at March 31, 2026,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.0 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2026 and 997 thousand shares were retired using the Company’s share repurchase plan,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $52.7 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2026 was 3.98 percent compared to 4.00 percent for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2026 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2025.
The Company recognized a $300 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2026. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $11.2 million at March 31, 2026.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2026 totaled $9.6 million compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Debit card fees declined $174 thousand from the fourth quarter 2025 to the first quarter 2026 and the Company recognized unrealized securities losses of $247 thousand in the first quarter 2026.
Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2026 were $25.9 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Salaries and related benefits expense were higher in the first quarter 2026 when compared to fourth quarter 2025 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher benefit costs.
The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2026 was $9.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 income tax provision includes a $628 thousand increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com
For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
|Public Information April 16, 2026
|WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|March 31, 2026
|1. Net Income Summary.
|(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|$
|52,690
|$
|56,390
|-6.6
|%
|$
|53,549
|(Reversal of) Provision
|for Credit Losses
|(300
|)
|(550
|)
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income
|9,607
|10,321
|-6.9
|%
|10,003
|Noninterest Expense
|25,911
|25,127
|3.1
|%
|25,466
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|36,686
|42,134
|-12.9
|%
|38,086
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|9,331
|11,097
|-15.9
|%
|10,279
|Net Income
|$
|27,355
|$
|31,037
|-11.9
|%
|$
|27,807
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|24,306
|26,642
|-8.8
|%
|24,849
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|24,306
|26,642
|-8.8
|%
|24,849
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common
|Share
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.16
|-2.6
|%
|$
|1.12
|Diluted Earnings Per
|Common Share
|1.13
|1.16
|-2.6
|%
|1.12
|Return On Assets (a)
|1.84
|%
|2.03
|%
|1.82
|%
|Return On Common
|Equity (a)
|11.0
|%
|11.9
|%
|10.8
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.74
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.76
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|41.6
|%
|37.7
|%
|40.1
|%
|Dividends Paid Per Common
|Share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.44
|4.5
|%
|$
|0.46
|Common Dividend Payout
|Ratio
|41
|%
|38
|%
|41
|%
|2. Net Interest Income.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|$
|55,985
|$
|59,786
|-6.4
|%
|$
|57,031
|Interest Expense
|3,295
|3,396
|-3.0
|%
|3,482
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|$
|52,690
|$
|56,390
|-6.6
|%
|$
|53,549
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|5,644,066
|$
|5,794,836
|-2.6
|%
|$
|5,666,854
|Average Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,754,298
|2,770,099
|-0.6
|%
|2,731,820
|Yield on Earning Assets
|(FTE) (a)
|3.98
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.00
|%
|Cost of Funds (a)
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.74
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.76
|%
|Interest Expense /
|Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities (a)
|0.49
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.51
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|3.49
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.49
|%
|3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Total Assets
|$
|6,034,899
|$
|6,187,321
|-2.5
|%
|$
|6,055,696
|Total Earning Assets
|5,644,066
|5,794,836
|-2.6
|%
|5,666,854
|Total Loans
|708,613
|789,935
|-10.3
|%
|727,540
|Commercial Loans
|110,159
|120,189
|-8.3
|%
|112,830
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|477,402
|497,379
|-4.0
|%
|482,133
|Consumer Loans
|121,052
|172,367
|-29.8
|%
|132,577
|Total Investment Securities
|4,469,072
|4,395,565
|1.7
|%
|4,343,373
|Debt Securities Available for
|Sale
|3,643,302
|3,539,528
|2.9
|%
|3,504,978
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|811,170
|841,810
|-3.6
|%
|823,690
|Equity Securities
|14,600
|14,227
|2.6
|%
|14,705
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|466,381
|609,336
|-23.5
|%
|595,941
|Loans / Deposits
|14.7
|%
|15.9
|%
|15.0
|%
|4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,822,635
|$
|4,958,554
|-2.7
|%
|$
|4,837,964
|Noninterest Demand
|2,206,530
|2,293,059
|-3.8
|%
|2,236,646
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|920,543
|935,054
|-1.6
|%
|894,816
|Savings
|1,628,180
|1,649,631
|-1.3
|%
|1,636,817
|Time greater than $100K
|23,738
|29,460
|-19.4
|%
|24,428
|Time less than $100K
|43,644
|51,350
|-15.0
|%
|45,257
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|138,193
|104,604
|32.1
|%
|130,502
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|138,193
|104,604
|32.1
|%
|130,502
|Shareholders' Equity
|1,008,613
|1,055,925
|-4.5
|%
|1,019,086
|Demand Deposits /
|Total Deposits
|45.8
|%
|46.2
|%
|46.2
|%
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|98.6
|%
|98.4
|%
|98.6
|%
|5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q1'2026
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|5,644,066
|$
|55,985
|3.98
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|708,613
|9,936
|5.68
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|110,159
|1,692
|6.21
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|477,402
|6,384
|5.42
|%
|Consumer Loans
|121,052
|1,860
|6.23
|%
|Total Investment Securities (FTE)
|4,469,072
|41,793
|3.74
|%
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale (FTE)
|3,643,302
|32,769
|3.60
|%
|Corporate Securities
|1,920,776
|12,642
|2.63
|%
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|349,347
|4,926
|5.64
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|1,018,548
|12,123
|4.76
|%
|Securities of U.S.
|Government Sponsored
|Entities
|308,433
|2,720
|3.53
|%
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|46,198
|358
|3.10
|%
|Total Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity (FTE)
|811,170
|8,549
|4.22
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|42,622
|254
|2.38
|%
|Corporate Securities
|738,979
|8,028
|4.35
|%
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|29,569
|267
|3.61
|%
|Equity Securities (FTE)
|14,600
|475
|13.02
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|466,381
|4,256
|3.65
|%
|Interest Expense Paid:
|Total Earning Assets
|5,644,066
|3,295
|0.24
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,754,298
|3,295
|0.49
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Deposits
|2,616,105
|3,089
|0.48
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|920,543
|45
|0.02
|%
|Savings
|1,628,180
|3,002
|0.75
|%
|Time less than $100K
|43,644
|31
|0.29
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|23,738
|11
|0.18
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|138,193
|206
|0.61
|%
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|138,193
|206
|0.61
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|52,690
|3.74
|%
|Q1'2025
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|5,794,836
|$
|59,786
|4.14
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|789,935
|10,744
|5.51
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|120,189
|1,845
|6.21
|%
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|497,379
|6,473
|5.28
|%
|Consumer Loans
|172,367
|2,426
|5.70
|%
|Total Investment Securities (FTE)
|4,395,565
|42,339
|3.85
|%
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale (FTE)
|3,539,528
|33,305
|3.76
|%
|Corporate Securities
|1,991,278
|13,522
|2.72
|%
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|915,873
|14,422
|6.30
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|254,126
|2,034
|3.20
|%
|Securities of U.S.
|Government sponsored
|entities
|311,297
|2,777
|3.57
|%
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|62,651
|496
|3.17
|%
|U.S. Treasury Securities
|4,303
|54
|5.13
|%
|Total Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity (FTE)
|841,810
|8,586
|4.08
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|56,006
|329
|2.35
|%
|Corporate Securities
|736,089
|7,815
|4.25
|%
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|49,715
|442
|3.56
|%
|Equity Securities
|14,227
|448
|12.60
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|609,336
|6,703
|4.40
|%
|Interest Expense Paid:
|Total Earning Assets
|5,794,836
|3,396
|0.24
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,770,099
|3,396
|0.50
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Deposits
|2,665,495
|3,229
|0.49
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|935,054
|46
|0.02
|%
|Savings
|1,649,631
|3,128
|0.77
|%
|Time less than $100K
|51,350
|38
|0.30
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|29,460
|17
|0.24
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|104,604
|167
|0.65
|%
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|104,604
|167
|0.65
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|56,390
|3.90
|%
|6. Noninterest Income.
|(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Service Charges on Deposit
|Accounts
|$
|3,332
|$
|3,381
|-1.4
|%
|$
|3,270
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|2,739
|2,733
|0.2
|%
|2,690
|Debit Card Fees
|1,324
|1,581
|-16.3
|%
|1,498
|Trust Fees
|927
|899
|3.1
|%
|923
|ATM Processing Fees
|450
|463
|-2.8
|%
|484
|Other Service Fees
|408
|429
|-4.9
|%
|426
|Bank Owned
|Life Insurance Gains
|-
|102
|n/m
|-
|Unrealized (Losses) Gains
|on Equity Securities
|(247
|)
|-
|n/m
|30
|Other Noninterest Income
|674
|733
|-8.0
|%
|682
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|9,607
|$
|10,321
|-6.9
|%
|$
|10,003
|Operating Ratios:
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|62,297
|$
|66,711
|-6.6
|%
|$
|63,552
|Noninterest Income /
|Revenue (FTE)
|15.4
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.7
|%
|Service Charges /
|Avg. Deposits (a)
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.27
|%
|Total Revenue (FTE) Per
|Avg. Common Share (a)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.16
|2.3
|%
|$
|10.15
|7. Noninterest Expense.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|$
|12,325
|$
|12,126
|1.6
|%
|$
|11,871
|Occupancy and Equipment
|5,427
|5,038
|7.7
|%
|5,426
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,788
|2,697
|3.4
|%
|2,701
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|1,110
|915
|21.3
|%
|891
|Professional Fees
|462
|395
|17.0
|%
|540
|Courier Service
|734
|688
|6.7
|%
|843
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,065
|3,268
|-6.2
|%
|3,194
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|25,911
|$
|25,127
|3.1
|%
|$
|25,466
|Operating Ratios:
|Noninterest Expense /
|Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|1.86
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.78
|%
|Noninterest Expense /
|Revenues (FTE)
|41.6
|%
|37.7
|%
|40.1
|%
|8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Average Total Loans
|$
|708,613
|$
|789,935
|-10.3
|%
|$
|727,540
|Beginning of Period
|Allowance for Credit
|Losses on Loans (ACLL)
|$
|11,573
|$
|14,780
|-21.7
|%
|$
|11,859
|(Reversal of) Provision
|for Credit Losses
|(300
|)
|(550
|)
|n/m
|-
|Net ACLL Losses
|(122
|)
|(316
|)
|-61.4
|%
|(286
|)
|End of Period ACLL
|$
|11,151
|$
|13,914
|-19.9
|%
|$
|11,573
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|85
|%
|82
|%
|61
|%
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|-0.07
|%
|-0.16
|%
|-0.16
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/26
|3/31/25
|Change
|12/31/25
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans
|$
|11,151
|$
|13,914
|-19.9
|%
|$
|11,573
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Held to Maturity
|Securities
|1
|1
|0.0
|%
|1
|Total Allowance for Credit
|Losses
|$
|11,152
|$
|13,915
|-19.9
|%
|$
|11,574
|Allowance for Unfunded
|Credit Commitments
|$
|201
|$
|201
|0.0
|%
|$
|201
|9. Credit Quality.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/26
|3/31/25
|Change
|12/31/25
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonperforming Nonaccrual
|Loans
|$
|380
|$
|-
|n/m
|$
|768
|Performing Nonaccrual
|Loans
|785
|-
|n/m
|706
|Total Nonaccrual Loans
|1,165
|-
|n/m
|1,474
|Accruing Loans 90+ Days
|Past Due
|277
|277
|0.0
|%
|340
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|1,442
|$
|277
|n/m
|$
|1,814
|Total Loans Outstanding
|$
|696,204
|$
|771,030
|-9.7
|%
|$
|726,482
|Total Assets
|5,864,450
|5,966,624
|-1.7
|%
|5,960,180
|Loans:
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans
|$
|11,151
|$
|13,914
|-19.9
|%
|$
|11,573
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans / Loans
|1.60
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.59
|%
|Nonperforming Loans /
|Total Loans
|0.21
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.25
|%
|10. Capital.
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|%
|3/31/26
|3/31/25
|Change
|12/31/25
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|882,690
|$
|923,138
|-4.4
|%
|$
|933,509
|Total Assets
|5,864,450
|5,966,624
|-1.7
|%
|5,960,180
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Assets
|15.05
|%
|15.47
|%
|15.66
|%
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Loans
|126.79
|%
|119.73
|%
|128.50
|%
|Tangible Common Equity
|Ratio
|13.25
|%
|13.71
|%
|13.90
|%
|Common Shares Outstanding
|23,631
|26,360
|-10.4
|%
|24,623
|Common Equity Per Share
|$
|37.35
|$
|35.02
|6.7
|%
|$
|37.91
|Market Value Per Common
|Share
|52.15
|50.63
|3.0
|%
|47.83
|(shares in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Share Retirements (Issuances):
|Total Shares Retired
|1,001
|361
|n/m
|485
|Average Retirement Price
|$
|50.94
|$
|50.96
|n/m
|$
|48.13
|Net Shares Retired
|992
|348
|n/m
|484
|11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/26
|3/31/25
|Change
|12/31/25
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
|$
|397,284
|$
|727,336
|-45.4
|%
|$
|567,801
|Debt Securities Available for
|Sale:
|Corporate Securities
|1,835,522
|1,802,791
|1.8
|%
|1,804,080
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|293,987
|822,111
|-64.2
|%
|424,614
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|1,123,422
|250,844
|347.9
|%
|891,906
|Securities of U.S.
|Government Sponsored
|Entities
|298,502
|299,722
|-0.4
|%
|302,412
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|45,422
|60,581
|-25.0
|%
|45,722
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale
|3,596,855
|3,236,049
|11.1
|%
|3,468,734
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity:
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|41,271
|53,528
|-22.9
|%
|43,734
|Corporate Securities
|732,168
|737,146
|-0.7
|%
|742,244
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions (1)
|26,119
|48,674
|-46.3
|%
|33,596
|Total Debt Securities
|Held to Maturity (1)
|799,558
|839,348
|-4.7
|%
|819,574
|Loans
|696,204
|771,030
|-9.7
|%
|726,482
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|on Loans
|(11,151
|)
|(13,914
|)
|-19.9
|%
|(11,573
|)
|Total Loans, net
|685,053
|757,116
|-9.5
|%
|714,909
|Premises and Equipment, net
|25,968
|25,722
|1.0
|%
|25,722
|Identifiable Intangibles, net
|-
|72
|n/m
|-
|Goodwill
|121,673
|121,673
|0.0
|%
|121,673
|Other Assets
|238,059
|259,308
|-8.2
|%
|241,767
|Total Assets
|$
|5,864,450
|$
|5,966,624
|-1.7
|%
|$
|5,960,180
|Liabilities and Shareholders'
|Equity:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|2,135,925
|$
|2,241,802
|-4.7
|%
|$
|2,252,490
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|939,285
|920,461
|2.0
|%
|907,124
|Savings
|1,643,599
|1,633,445
|0.6
|%
|1,613,384
|Time
|64,943
|78,387
|-17.2
|%
|67,021
|Total Deposits
|4,783,752
|4,874,095
|-1.9
|%
|4,840,019
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|144,456
|113,219
|27.6
|%
|137,298
|Total Short-Term
|Borrowed Funds
|144,456
|113,219
|27.6
|%
|137,298
|Other Liabilities
|53,552
|56,172
|-4.7
|%
|49,354
|Total Liabilities
|4,981,760
|5,043,486
|-1.2
|%
|5,026,671
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Equity:
|Paid-In Capital
|422,348
|470,844
|-10.3
|%
|440,015
|Accumulated Other
|Comprehensive Loss
|(107,267
|)
|(136,768
|)
|-21.6
|%
|(91,139
|)
|Retained Earnings
|567,609
|589,062
|-3.6
|%
|584,633
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|882,690
|923,138
|-4.4
|%
|933,509
|Total Liabilities and
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|5,864,450
|$
|5,966,624
|-1.7
|%
|$
|5,960,180
|12. Income Statements.
|(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Change
|Q4'2025
|Interest and Loan Fee Income:
|Loans
|$
|9,879
|$
|10,669
|-7.4
|%
|$
|10,233
|Equity Securities
|446
|422
|5.7
|%
|433
|Debt Securities Available
|for Sale
|32,695
|33,203
|-1.5
|%
|31,779
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|8,494
|8,494
|0.0
|%
|8,355
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|4,256
|6,703
|-36.5
|%
|5,988
|Total Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|55,770
|59,491
|-6.3
|%
|56,788
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|45
|46
|-2.2
|%
|45
|Savings Deposits
|3,002
|3,128
|-4.0
|%
|3,195
|Time Deposits
|42
|55
|-23.6
|%
|45
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|206
|167
|23.5
|%
|197
|Total Interest Expense
|3,295
|3,396
|-3.0
|%
|3,482
|Net Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|52,475
|56,095
|-6.5
|%
|53,306
|(Reversal of) Provision
|for Credit Losses
|(300
|)
|(550
|)
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit
|Accounts
|3,332
|3,381
|-1.4
|%
|3,270
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|2,739
|2,733
|0.2
|%
|2,690
|Debit Card Fees
|1,324
|1,581
|-16.3
|%
|1,498
|Trust Fees
|927
|899
|3.1
|%
|923
|ATM Processing Fees
|450
|463
|-2.8
|%
|484
|Other Service Fees
|408
|429
|-4.9
|%
|426
|Bank Owned
|Life Insurance Gains
|-
|102
|n/m
|-
|Other Noninterest Income
|427
|733
|-41.7
|%
|712
|Total Noninterest Income
|9,607
|10,321
|-6.9
|%
|10,003
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|12,325
|12,126
|1.6
|%
|11,871
|Occupancy and Equipment
|5,427
|5,038
|7.7
|%
|5,426
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,788
|2,697
|3.4
|%
|2,701
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|1,110
|915
|21.3
|%
|891
|Professional Fees
|462
|395
|17.0
|%
|540
|Courier Service
|734
|688
|6.7
|%
|843
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,065
|3,268
|-6.2
|%
|3,194
|Total Noninterest Expense
|25,911
|25,127
|3.1
|%
|25,466
|Income Before Income Taxes
|36,471
|41,839
|-12.8
|%
|37,843
|Income Tax Provision
|9,116
|10,802
|-15.6
|%
|10,036
|Net Income
|$
|27,355
|$
|31,037
|-11.9
|%
|$
|27,807
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|24,306
|26,642
|-8.8
|%
|24,849
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|24,306
|26,642
|-8.8
|%
|24,849
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.16
|-2.6
|%
|$
|1.12
|Diluted Earnings
|1.13
|1.16
|-2.6
|%
|1.12
|Dividends Paid
|0.46
|0.44
|4.5
|%
|0.46
|Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
|(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|(a) Annualized
|Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.